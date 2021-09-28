R Madhavan makes directorial debut with the film ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’—check release date and more

The movie 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' has been shot in different languages—Hindi, Tamil, and English (Photo: Youtube/ Rocketry trailer)

Actor R Madhavan has now grabbed the director’s chair. The actor is making his debut in the industry as a director with the movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The theatrical release of the next has been scheduled for the next year on April 1. The official statement was released by the makers on the announcement of the film. The statement read that the markers and overall team of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect are excited for the release of the film on April 1, 2022. The makers of the film continue to look for the support of the audience.

The movie is based on real-life events in the life of Nambi Narayanan. He was a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was caught in the spy scandal. Madhavan also shared the announcement of the film from his official Instagram handle. The post has so far been liked by 45,929 users on Instagram.

The 51-years-old will be seen in the role of Nambi Narayanan in his directorial debut. Produced and written by R Madhavan, the movie has been shot in parts of India, Russia, France, and Georgia. You will also find actors like Rajit Kapur, Simran, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Karthik Kumar, Gulshan Grover, and Dinesh Prabhakar in prominent roles. Actor Shahrukh Khan and Suriya will be seen in a special appearance, according to media reports. The movie ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ has been shot in different languages—Hindi, Tamil, and English. The movie, later on, will also be released in Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Born on June 1, 1970, R Madhavan made his film debut with the movie Inferno—an English film, released in 1997. He played the role of an Indian Police officer in the film. He made his debut in the Indian film industry with the 1998 Kannada comedy film Shanti Shanti Shanti. The movie failed to impress the audience and didn’t do well at the box office.

One movie that still remains etched in the memories of every Indian is Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein which was released on October 19, 2021. The movie is still known as the best movie of R Madhavan’s career.