R Madhavan hits back at Twitter user who trolled him for misquoting number of Indians in interview

Actor turned director R Madhavan, who is currently promoting his upcoming film “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect,” came back with a befitting reply to a Twitter user who trolled the actor for misquoting the number of people from India who are on Twitter. The actor took a subtle dig at the Twitter user.

The Twitter user sharing the video of the actor, in which he says that there are 25 lakh Indians on Twitter, in a now-deleted tweet said, “Madhavansplaining: This @ActorMadhavan is spewing non stop nonsense to promote his film and it is only getting more and more laughable with every passing day. Isn’t there any other way to promote his film than this?”

The actor, however, without losing his calm quickly came back with a witty retort, that the point that he made that less than 1.7 percent of the population is there on social media still remains. He wrote, “Easy bro.. you are a sportsman.. I am exhausted sleep deprived .so said less than 25lakhs instead of 250 lakhs .. but the point was it still less that 1.7% of the population – which was my point .. why so much venom bro.. not good for your sport.”

After the actor posted his response, his fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the actor’s subtle and classy response. Many of them praised the actor’s sense of humor and pointed out that the point he made about the number of people on Twitter still stands.

Madhavan had earlier faced criticism for his statement about the Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO) used the Hindu calendar, panchangam’s information to schedule the launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV C-25) to Mars. The actor, however, admitted that he was ignorant of the subject after he was trolled. He said that he deserved the flak for referring to the almanac as a “panchang” in Tamil, but noted that the success of the Mars mission was attributed to the combined efforts of just two engines., which was a record in itself.

The film “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect” is about the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former aerospace engineer at ISRO. He was charged with leaking classified information. He was later acquitted by the Supreme Court and the Central Bureau of Investigation. Some of the prominent individuals who featured in the film in cameo performances include Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya.

Madhavan’s directorial debut was also premiered at the 75th Cannes Film Festival where it received a standing ovation. The movie is slated to have a worldwide silver screen release on July 1, this year.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry also organized a special screening of the film at the Siri Fort Auditorium. The event was attended by various government officials and industry representatives. Among the individuals who were present at the event were former Central Bureau of Investigation director DR Karthikeyan and former IG CBI PM Nair.