Actor R Madhavan tests positive for coronavirus, wins Twitter with witty 3 Idiots post: ‘Farhan HAS to follow Rancho’

After Aamir Khan, R Madhavan tests Covid-19 positive.

Madhavan undoubtedly has the best sense of humour in the B-town even when he has to announce a news that is no so humorous. The actor, also Farhan from ‘3 Idiots’ had finally surrendered to ‘Virus’ and this time it is worse.

A day after Aamir Khan tested positive for Covid-19, co-actor Madhavan followed suit and caught the infection. The actor took to social media to inform the same and took recourse to the blockbuster movie ‘3 Idiots.’ “Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. UT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in. Thank you for all the love I am recuperating well.”

Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. ????????????????BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid???? will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in????????. Thank you for all the love ❤️❤️I am recuperating well.???????????? pic.twitter.com/xRWAeiPxP4 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 25, 2021

For the uninitiated, Madhavan played Farhan, and Aamir Rancho, both engineering students in Boman Irani’s (Virus) college in Rajkumar Hirani’s 2009 movie ‘3 Idiots .’

‘Aamir spokesperson revealed yesterday that the actor tested positive for Covid-19 and he is under home-quarantine. The actor is following all protocols and doing fine. The actor who will be next seen in “aal Singh Chaddha’ recently took a break from social media. “In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway, I have decided to drop the pretence” said his last post

Meanwhile, Madhavan’s colleagues like Akshar Hassan and fans wished for his speedy recovery. Here’s waiting for Boman Irani and Sharman Joshi’s witty retort on Madhavan’s revelation.