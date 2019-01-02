R.I.P Kader Khan: Here are the 10 best comic roles of Kader Khan!

Veteran actor-writer Kader Khan dies at 81 (File)

Kader Khan, one of the most proficient comic actors breathed his last on Tuesday. Struggling with pneumonia since a very long time, the veteran actor succumbed to his illness in Canada. While looking back at his films that brought us endless smiles, we have brought you ten Kader Khan characters that will surely make you miss him more than ever.

HIMMATVALA in 1983

In Himmatwala (1983) Kader Khan’s comic timing fused with his villainy to perfection. He is seen as the comical Munimji, supporting Amjad Khan’s Zamindar. And as Kader Khan’s son, we get to see Shakti Kapoor. The Kader-Shakti pair probably became one of the most famous jodis of Bollywood, often playing father-son and delivering numerous hits together.

SIKKA in 1989

Released in 1989, Kader Khan played the comic character Daruka, that is etched in everyone’s memory. The film also starred Dharmendra, Jackie Shroff and Dimple Kapadia.

HUM in 1991

This 1991 film, led by Amitabh Bachchan remained in the memories of audiences, especially for its song ‘Jhumma’. But Kader Khan’s role in the film was worthy of mention. The film depicted Khan in a double role, almost pitted against the other. While one was a disciplinarian of the Army, the other was theatre artist with an idiosyncratic itch that gave rise to hilarious scenarios.

RAJA BABU in 1994

Seen along with Govinda and veteran actress Arun Irani, Kader Khan’s comic timing was a roar in this Nineties classic. The film received much acclaim for his rants and melodramatic meltdowns.

COOLIE NO.1 in 1995

Probably one of the most legendary comic films of all times, this one has to be everyone’s favourite Kader Khan film till date. Sharing screen space with Govinda, Kader Khan along with Shakti Kapoor created a splendid comic timing on the screen while playing Hoshiyar Chand in the film.

SAJAN CHALE SASURAL in 1996

Kader Khan and Govinda managed to trigger roars of laughter whenever we watch them together on screen. The movie Saajan Chale Sasural is also one among the most iconic Kader Khan films. Though Kader has played the supporting role of Khurana, he lit up the screen whenever he came up.

DULHE RAJA in 1998

In yet another comic performance with Govinda, Kader Khan was seen as a wealthy hotelier in this one. Despite playing a rich man, different from his usual portrayals, his sarcastic one-liners in this film are to die for. The film over time has developed a cult status of sorts in the 90s comedy belt of films.

HASEENA MAAN JAYEGI in 1999

Possibly among the most watched films of the 90s, Kader Khan was a delight to watch on this one. Playing the wealthy industrialist ‘Ameerchand’, Khan’s corny moments with Satish Kaushik and Govinda on screen are to die for. The film also had Karishma Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Anupam, Kher among others.

ANKHIYON SE GOLI MAARE in 2002

Kader Khan’s comedy style knew no bounds. Being among the very few comic actors with such versatility, Khan could easily wear his character of any kind. Hence, when he played Akhendra ‘Topichand’ Bhangare, a quintessential Mumbai thug of the 90s, the audience couldn’t stop themselves from spilling all over. His hilarious monologues from the film, accompanied by his expressions, voice modulation and style are unforgettable and with Govinda on board, yet again, Khan’s performance from this is unforgettable.

MUJHSE SHADI KAROGI in 2004

Starring Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles, Kader Khan stole the thunder whenever he comes on the screen. He played the role of Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar’s landlord Mr Duggal in the film. The movie was immense box office hit.