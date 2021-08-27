PVR Priya XL 2.0: Decades old Delhi theatre transforms into a modern, swanky multiplex

(Credit: The Indian Express)

Over four decades old Delhi’s PVR Priya cinema that has witnessed generations of film watchers was recently renovated. The cinema located at Basant Lok area had remained closed a few months before the onset of Coronavirus pandemic and was renovated during the period. On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the theatre to the surprise of regular goers who were amazed to see their theatre transformed into a plush multiplex. Not only the looks, the theatre has also undergone a transformation in its nomenclature. In place of the PVR Priya cinema, the theatre will now be called PVR Priya (XL), the Indian Express reported. Apart from the cosy exterior, the 300-seat theatre has also installed two projectors with hi-tech beaming technology to enhance the viewing experience of the audience.

The cinema hall in early 2000a used to be considered one of the most pocket-friendly theatres in the city with the morning 10 AM show costing as much as Rs 100 for a show. That was precisely the reason that it became the favourite spot of students from the neighbouring Jawaharlal Nehru University and other students who are always short on cash. The theatre, in addition to its central task of entertaining the audience, also served as a source of employment to a lot of street food vendors who sold mouthwatering dishes during the interval of the show. However, since 2010 onwards, the multiplex phenomenon across the metropolitan city rendered the single screen theatres like PVR priya in a bad shape, the Indian Express reported.

On the grand renovation of PVR Priya XL, Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Ltd was quoted as saying that the theatre has been renovated to bring back its lost glory and reinstate the identity of the once thriving public place in the city. Bijli further said that PVR’s endeavour has always been to adopt the best of global practices in the Indian context.