PVR Cinemas reopens, announces scheme for vaccinated individuals! Here’s everything we know

While announcing the reopening, PVR Cinemas announced the ‘JAB Offer’

PVR Cinemas: PVR Cinemas, the chain of multiplexes, reopened on Friday, after it announced on Thursday that all of its staff had been fully vaccinated against coronavirus. These theatres however, it added, were opening in only those states and UTs where the governments have allowed theatres to begin operations again, according to a report in IE. This announcement has come as most of the states across the country are witnessing a steady decline in the coronavirus cases. Accordingly, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat have allowed cinema halls to reopen, while Delhi has let theatres operate at 50% capacity from the beginning of this week.

While announcing the reopening, PVR Cinemas announced the ‘JAB Offer’, as a means to encourage people to get vaccinated while also appreciating those who already have gotten the vaccine administered. The scheme would let one vaccinated viewer get another free ticket for some select titles, while they would also get a free F&B Combo on the purchase of one order, and this would be available during the first week of reopening.

The multiplex chain also clarified that it would follow all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) as per the mandate of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to maintain safety and hygiene standards. PVR screens would get some major Hollywood titles in the coming weeks as well, as and when they release in the country, including ‘Mortal Kombat’, ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Devil Do It’ and ‘The Suicide Squad’. ‘Fast & Furious 9’ would also be coming to the screens and so would titles like ‘The Croods: A New Age and Nobody’ and ‘Promising Young Woman’.

The report cited PVR Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Bijli as saying that post the second wave of coronavirus, all of the company’s staff was vaccinated, and he added that the chain would now also focus on encouraging consumers to get vaccinated.