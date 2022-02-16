Pushpa The Rising: Allu Arjun spent two hours daily to transform to Pushpa Raj, reveals makeup artist

With Preetisheel intense labour right from eyebrows to the messy hair the perfect rugged look waas attained in every frame

South superstar Allu Arjun is being heaped with praise from all quarters of the film industry ever since Pushpa: The Rise released at theaters. The movie was an insane success at the box office and has broken many records by becoming the highest grosser even in the Hindi version since the pandemic.

Apart from his acting skills, Arjun is also earning appreciation for his immense transformation in looks and attitude to fit in the character. His rugged look as Pushpa Raj is winning hearts and the person being the transformation is his prosthetic look designer in the film, Preetisheel Singh D-Souza.

Right from eyebrows, tanned skin colour to the messed up hair, Preetisheel achieve that rugged look right for Arjun in every frame. The prosthetics artist commenting on working with Allu Arjun said that the experience was quite surreal. The actor would be sitting on the chair for an hour and half and sometimes more than two hours for full body make up to perfect the look.

Talking about the actor’s dedication for the role, she said he ‘gives it all’. Moreover, she described him as a ‘full-on entertainer’ who can dive deep into the character and overpower the whole frame. She also praised his patience with makeup that made her job easy when in sync with the actor at a lot of levels., she said.

With Pushpa: The Rising, Allu Arjun created a new box office record at ticket counters of the languages in which it was released. The ticket counters worldwide have surprisingly surpassed the collections of the biggest box-office hits from different language industries. The movie is now available at Amazon Prime Video