Pushpa: The Rise bags ‘Film Of The Year’ title, Ranveer Singh wins ‘Best Actor’ award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022: Check full list

The star-studded night honoured the talented artists for their outstanding contribution to the Indian film industry.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise has bagged ‘Film of the Year’ accolade at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 ceremony on Sunday. The event was star studded with movies being honored at the film festival. Movies such as Shershaah, Sardar Udham were honored at the film festival. Ranveer Singh won the Best Actor awards for his exceptional performance in the film 83, sports drama where he played a role of Kapil Dev based on the real life Indian Cricket team’s World Cup win in 1983.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival took to its official Instagram handle and shared the news with the public. It wrote, “Congratulations to ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ for winning the award for the Film Of The Year at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022. Your hard work and perseverance have paid off. Team DPIFF wishes you good luck in your future endeavors.

Pushpa: The Rise released in theatres on December 17 was widely praised by the audience. Directed by Sukumar, the movie was produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.

The movie also features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role of Srivalli.

Pushpa’s movie collection has surprisingly surpassed the collections of the biggest box-office hits from different language industries, creating a new box office record for Allu Arjun.

After receiving amazing responses at the Box Office, the Hindi version of the movie has marked its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video.

After the astounding success in the box office and pan-India success of Pushpa: The Rise, the actor is all set for the movie’s sequel , ‘Pushpa: The Rule’. The movie will see Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika once again share the screen in the lead role.

Here is a list of all the winners at the Film Festival:

Film of the Year – Pushpa: The Rise

Best Film – Shershaah

Best Actor – Ranveer Singh

Best Actress – Kriti Sanon

Best Director – Ken Ghosh

Outstanding Contribution To Film Industry – Asha Parekh

Best Actor in Supporting Role – Satish Kaushik

Best Actress in Supporting Role – Lara Dutta

Best Actor in a Negative Role – Aayush Sharma

Critics Best Film – Sardar Udham

Critics Best Actor – Sidharth Malhotra

Critics Best Actress – Kiara Advani

People’s Choice Best Actor – Abhimanyu Dassani

People’s Choice Best Actress – Radhika Madan

Best Debut – Ahan Shetty

Best International Feature Film – Another Round

Best Web Series – Candy

Best Actor in Web Series – Manoj Bajpayee

Best Actress in Web Series – Raveena Tandon

Television Series of the Year – Anupama

Best Actor in Television Series – Shaheer Sheikh

Best Actress in Television Series – Shraddha Arya

Most Promising Actor in Television Series – Dheeraj Dhoopar

Most Promising Actress in Television Series – Rupali Ganguly

Best Short Film – Pauli

Best Playback Singer Male – Vishal Mishra

Best Playback Singer Female – Kanika Kapoor

Best Cinematographer -Jayakrishna Gummadi

Ranveer Singh, who received the ‘Best Actor’ awards for 83 took to Twitter and wrote, “Honoured to receive the ‘Best Actor’ award for ‘83’ at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022. Thank you for the love @Dpiff_official.” Check the tweet here.

Honoured to receive the ‘Best Actor’ award for ‘83’ at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 ???? Thank you for the love ♥️????????♾ @Dpiff_official pic.twitter.com/TsEF5N1MJB — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 20, 2022

The star-studded night honoured the talented artists for their outstanding contribution to the Indian film industry.