Pushpa: The Rise bags ‘Film Of The Year’ title, Ranveer Singh wins ‘Best Actor’ award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022: Check full list

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise has bagged ‘Film of the Year’ accolade at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 ceremony on Sunday. The event was star studded with movies being honored at the film festival. Movies such as Shershaah, Sardar Udham were honored at the film festival. Ranveer Singh won the Best Actor awards for his exceptional performance in the film 83, sports drama where he played a role of Kapil Dev based on the real life Indian Cricket team’s World Cup win in 1983.
Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival took to its official Instagram handle and shared the news with the public. It wrote, “Congratulations to ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ for winning the award for the Film Of The Year at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022. Your hard work and perseverance have paid off. Team DPIFF wishes you good luck in your future endeavors.
Pushpa: The Rise released in theatres on December 17 was widely praised by the audience. Directed by Sukumar, the movie was produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.
The movie also features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role of Srivalli.
Pushpa’s movie collection has surprisingly surpassed the collections of the biggest box-office hits from different language industries, creating a new box office record for Allu Arjun.
After receiving amazing responses at the Box Office, the Hindi version of the movie has marked its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video.
After the astounding success in the box office and pan-India success of Pushpa: The Rise, the actor is all set for the movie’s sequel , ‘Pushpa: The Rule’. The movie will see Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika once again share the screen in the lead role.
Here is a list of all the winners at the Film Festival:
Film of the Year – Pushpa: The Rise
Best Film – Shershaah
Best Actor – Ranveer Singh
Best Actress – Kriti Sanon
Best Director – Ken Ghosh
Outstanding Contribution To Film Industry – Asha Parekh
Best Actor in Supporting Role – Satish Kaushik
Best Actress in Supporting Role – Lara Dutta
Best Actor in a Negative Role – Aayush Sharma
Critics Best Film – Sardar Udham
Critics Best Actor – Sidharth Malhotra
Critics Best Actress – Kiara Advani
People’s Choice Best Actor – Abhimanyu Dassani
People’s Choice Best Actress – Radhika Madan
Best Debut – Ahan Shetty
Best International Feature Film – Another Round
Best Web Series – Candy
Best Actor in Web Series – Manoj Bajpayee
Best Actress in Web Series – Raveena Tandon
Television Series of the Year – Anupama
Best Actor in Television Series – Shaheer Sheikh
Best Actress in Television Series – Shraddha Arya
Most Promising Actor in Television Series – Dheeraj Dhoopar
Most Promising Actress in Television Series – Rupali Ganguly
Best Short Film – Pauli
Best Playback Singer Male – Vishal Mishra
Best Playback Singer Female – Kanika Kapoor
Best Cinematographer -Jayakrishna Gummadi
Ranveer Singh, who received the ‘Best Actor’ awards for 83 took to Twitter and wrote, “Honoured to receive the ‘Best Actor’ award for ‘83’ at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022. Thank you for the love @Dpiff_official.” Check the tweet here.
The star-studded night honoured the talented artists for their outstanding contribution to the Indian film industry.