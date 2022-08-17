Purab Kohli: I always wanted to be a part of Criminal Justice franchise

Madhav Mishra is back with the third installment of Disney+ Hotstar’s Criminal Justice. In the last season, we saw him fighting for a woman who was falsely accused of killing her husband. This time, Madhav Mishra is back with the toughest case of his career – The murder of a popular child star Zara Ahuja. The prime suspect in her murder is Mukul Ahuja, her own brother.

The most-awaited Rohan Sippy directorial, Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach has been produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios. The series is all set to release on August 26.

The series will also feature Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad, and Gaurav Gera in various roles.

As the series gears up for its release, actor Purab Kohli talks about how he has manifested to be a part of the Criminal Justice franchise.

In a statement, the actor said, “This is actually the second time I got approached for Criminal Justice. They wanted me in the second season too but I couldn’t be a part as I was filming for a different project and there were date clashes. But I am so glad that I got a second chance in Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach. Extremely happy to be a part of season 3.”

Purab also spoke about how he also wanted to work with Rohan Sippy for the longest time. “Rohan and I wanted to work for a very long time. A major reason behind accepting this role was him,” the star added.

The trailer of Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach has left us with many questions and we are waiting to see if Madhav Mishra will be able to solve the case and put aside his own doubts and inhibitions about his client.

In the trailer, we can see Avantika (Swastika Mukherjee) approaching Madhav Mishra (Pankaj Tripathi) to save her son Mukul in court as she believes he is not the murderer. Even when the evidence points against him, Mukul claims to be innocent. When Madhav’s opponent informs him that the case against his client is clear-cut, the attorney answers, “Seedha aur simple to mere syllabus mein hai hi nahi” (Straight and simple are not in my syllabus). But eventually, even Madhav starts to doubt the strength of his case.