Punjabi singer Parmish Verma shot at in Mohali, gangster Dilpreet Sigh takes responsibility for attack

Famous Punjabi singer Parmish Verma was admitted to a hospital after being shot at by some unidentified miscreants at 1:30 am on Saturday. The news was confirmed by police who said that the incident took place in sector 91 of Mohali. Verma who shot to fame with his song ‘Gaal Nahin Kadhnai’ was shot at by some unidentified assailants and was admitted to a private hospital. “Some unidentified persons fired shots at Parmish last night at Sector 91 in Mohali when he was returning home. A bullet hit his leg,” Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Chahal said.

Verma was accompanied by one of his friends when the incident took place. He was reportedly returning to home and the bullet hit his leg. The police officer added that the singer is now out of danger and a case has been registered in this regard. The investigation is underway.

Gaal Nahin Kadhnai had turned out to be a massive hit with over 118 million views on YouTube. However, the popularity of this song coincided with the near-rout of gangsters from the state in the last few months. Parmish Verma’s recent single Shada also turned out to be a hit with over 27 million views on YouTube. The song was released three weeks ago.

The police is yet to find out who was behind this attack but a man named Dilpreet Singh Dhahan has taken the responsibility. He posted a status on his Facebook page, along with a picture of himself holding a pistol and another picture of Verma with a cross drawn on it.

“Mein dilpreet singh dhahan sariya nu dasna chaunda k ajj parmish verma de goliya bazian apa mariya. (I, Dilpreet Singh Dhahan, want to tell everyone that I am behind the shooting of Parmish Verma),” the post which has been shared 41 times, read.

Last year, Dilpreet Singh had reportedly shot another person named Satnam outside a gurdwara in Sector 38, Mohali.