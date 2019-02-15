Pulwama terror attack: Uri star Vicky Kaushal leads Bollywood in expressing solidarity with CRPF, Javed Akhtar cancels Pak visit

By: | Published: February 15, 2019 6:41 PM

Pulwama terror attack: Kaushal who last appeared in the movie 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' took to his Twitter account to express his grief for the loss of the 40 CRPF jawans in the attack that took place yesterday.

Uri star Vicky Kaushal on Thursday lead other Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and others in showing their solidarity towards the families of all the Pulwama terror attack victims. Kaushal who last appeared in the movie ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ took to his Twitter account to express his grief for the loss of the 40 CRPF jawans in the attack that took place yesterday. The Raazi actor wrote, “Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the news of the terror attack in #Pulwama. My heart goes out to the families of the brave CRPF soldiers we lost today and praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

Along with him, other Bollywood stars also condemned the horrific attack. Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh took to social media and wrote, “Disgusted at the cowardly terror attack on the #CRPF soldiers in #Pulwama – my sincere condolences to the families of our brave jawans. Saddened. Angry.” His co-star Alia Bhatt also criticized the terrorist act and expressed condolences to the kin of the martyrs. She shared a post saying, “The Pulwama attack is despicable. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs. I pray for the recovery of the injured.”

Amid the horrific event, Indian Poet Javed Akhtar took to his Twitter account to share his grief. Akhtar wrote that he has a special relation with CRPF and has also written their anthem. The poet and his wife Shabana Aazmi have also cancelled a Karachi event that they were invited to. He wrote, “I have a special relation with CRPF. I have written Their anthem Before putting the pen to paper I met a number of CRPF officers n what ever I learned my respect admiration and love for these braves increased by many a fold Today I share the grief of the dear ones of the martyrs.” In another tweet, Akhtar wrote, “Karachi art council had invited. Shabana and me for a two day lit conference about Kaifi Azmi and his poetry . We have cancelled that . In 1965 during the indo Pak war Kaifi saheb had written a poem . “ AUR PHIR KRISHAN NE ARJUN SE KAHA “.”

Actress Shabana Azmi also expressed her grief and she wants that cultural exchanges between India and Pakistan should be halted. She wrote, “I am filled with pain and grief and all else .. by the dastardly #Pulwama attack. For the 1st time in all these years I feel weakened in my belief that people to people contact can force the Establishment to do the right thing.We will need to call halt to cultural exchange.” She added, “#Pulwama attack There is no way we can carry on with cultural exchanges between India and Pakistan even as our martyrs are laying down their lives for us. I stand in solidarity with the grieving families.” She further added, “But lets not lose sight of d fact dat there is a difference between d Pakistani Establishment n d people of Pakistan n vice versa. On both sides of d border stand sisters n brothers divided by circumstances with which they had nothing 2 do.”

About Pulwama terror attack 2019|

Pulwama terror attack that took place on February 14, 2019 is one of the worst-ever terrorist ambush that took place in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident took place when a suicide bomber carrying huge amount of explosives in his vehicle rammed into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy that was carrying Jawans who were returning from their leaves. In the aftermath of the incident, over 40 jawans lost their lives while several others were left injured. Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the terror attack.

