Pulwama terror attack: Uri makers donate Rs 1 crore to Army Welfare Fund

The team of Uri The Surgical Strike in collaboration with their production house RSVP has donated Rs 1 crore to the Army Welfare Fund. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

Pulwama terror attack: In a noble gesture, the makers of Uri: The Surgical Strike have donated Rs 1 crore to the families of Uri attack/Army Welfare Fund. This comes after the dastardly terror attack in Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday has left the entire nation in deep shock. Notable personalities from the film fraternity like Amitabh Bachchan, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar. Among the many industry stalwarts, a few have extended monetary help for the families of the martyred soldiers and for the welfare of the army.

The team of Uri: The Surgical Strike, too, in collaboration with their production house RSVP, have donated the amount. The head honcho, Ronnie Screwvala, announced the news on social media and urged other Indian ‘Unicorns’ to come forward and donate. He tagged PM Narendra Modi and many others in his tweet including PayTM, Ola Cabs, Flipkart, Amazon and Anand Mahindra. His tweet read, RSVP & Team URI committed Rs. 1 Crore to families of URI attack and Army Welfare Fund, will ensure part goes to victims.

RSVP &Team URI committed Rs. 1 Cr to families of URI attack /Army Welfare Fund -will ensure part goes to victims #Pulwama ..but urge more to respond -in small lots – and also our Indian “Unicorns” to donate graciously @Paytm @Olacabs @Flipkart @amazon @narendramodi @anandmahindra — Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) February 16, 2019

Meanwhile, Aditya Dhar, who had directed Uri, reacted to the terror attack in an interview with Pinkvilla. He told the entertainment portal, that it’s truly heartbreaking. Feels like he lost his brothers.

URI full movie box office collection: However, Uri: The Surgical Strike, which was released on January 11, is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. After crossing the Rs 200 crore mark, the movie is still chugging ahead and has earned Rs 220.32 crore in its sixth week running. Based on the retaliation the Indian Army took out for the 2016 Uri attack, the movie, starring actors Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal, had touched Rs 200.07 crore in the fourth week.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections of the movie, and it has been double digits so far, starting from the first to the fifth week. It had managed to earn Rs 1.19 crore on February 15, and it looks like it won’t be long before it crosses Rs 225 crore.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike⁠ refuses to slow down… [Week 6] Fri 1.19 cr. Total: ₹ 220.32 cr. India biz.#UriTheSurgicalStrike⁠ ⁠biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 71.26 cr

Week 2: ₹ 62.77 cr

Week 3: ₹ 37.02 cr

Week 4: ₹ 29.34 cr

Week 5: ₹ 18.74 cr

860 screens in Week 6. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 16, 2019

The movie, which had received positive reviews from critics, follows Major Vihaan Singh Sherghil of the Indian Army, who played a leading role in organizing the 2016 strike. The surgical strike, which had taken place in September 2016 after a terror attack in Uri, was conducted against militant launch pads across the Line of Control in Pakistani-administered Kashmir by the Indian Army.