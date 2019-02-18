Pulwama terror attack: Total Dhamaal will not release in Pakistan, announces Ajay Devgn

By: | Published: February 18, 2019 5:12 PM

In a tweet, lead actor Ajay Devgn wrote that in light of the current situation, the team of ‘Total Dhamaal’ has decided to not release the movie in Pakistan.

AJAY DEVGN, AJAY DEVGN ON METOO, METOO MOVEMENT, entertainment news, ranbir kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani, Subhash Ghai, Sajid Khan, Vikas Bahl,In a tweet, lead actor Ajay Devgn wrote that in light of the current situation, the team of ‘Total Dhamaal’ has decided to not release the movie in Pakistan.

In a mark of protest against the dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama and honouring the martyred Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers, ‘Total Dhamaal’ won’t be releasing in Pakistan. In a tweet, lead actor Ajay Devgn wrote that in light of the current situation, the team of ‘Total Dhamaal’ has decided to not release the movie in Pakistan.

Ajay Devgn’s Tweet:

The actor is also one of the producers of the comedy, which is gearing up for release this Friday. The film, helmed by veteran director Indra Kumar, also stars Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Riteish Deshmukh, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, among others. The movie is the third installment of the ‘Dhamaal’ franchise, also produced by Fox Star Studios, Indra Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, and Anand Pandit.

Also Read: Gully Boy box office collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer crosses Rs 70-cr mark

Earlier in the day, it was also announced that the team of the movie has donated Rs 50 lakh for the families of the martyrs.

Pakistani terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the attack which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans. On Thursday, a 70-vehicle convoy of the 54 Battalion of the CRPF was attacked when an explosive-laden car rammed in one of the vehicles. Apart from the martyrs, several soldiers have been injured as well.

Previously, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi had also cancelled their scheduled visit to Karachi for an event to honour the latter’s father, poet Kaifi Azmi, by Karachi Arts Council in wake of the attack. Navjot Singh Sidhu was also sacked as a judge on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ for his comments absolving Pakistan of the terror attack.

Other Bollywood stars have reacted strongly to the attack, with the film association All Indian Cine Worker’s Association announcing a ‘total ban’ on Pakistani actors and artists from working in the Indian film industry.

Many of them condemned the attack, expressed their shock, anger, and grief while conveying their condolences to the families and asserting their desire to see the government retaliating. Amitabh Bachchan and several other stars have contributed towards the welfare of the families of the martyrs.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Pulwama terror attack: Total Dhamaal will not release in Pakistan, announces Ajay Devgn
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition