Pulwama terror attack: Total Dhamaal will not release in Pakistan, announces Ajay Devgn

In a tweet, lead actor Ajay Devgn wrote that in light of the current situation, the team of ‘Total Dhamaal’ has decided to not release the movie in Pakistan.

In a mark of protest against the dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama and honouring the martyred Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers, ‘Total Dhamaal’ won’t be releasing in Pakistan. In a tweet, lead actor Ajay Devgn wrote that in light of the current situation, the team of ‘Total Dhamaal’ has decided to not release the movie in Pakistan.

Ajay Devgn’s Tweet:

In light of the current situation the team of Total Dhamaal has decided to not release the film in Pakistan. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 18, 2019

The actor is also one of the producers of the comedy, which is gearing up for release this Friday. The film, helmed by veteran director Indra Kumar, also stars Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Riteish Deshmukh, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, among others. The movie is the third installment of the ‘Dhamaal’ franchise, also produced by Fox Star Studios, Indra Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, and Anand Pandit.

Also Read: Gully Boy box office collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer crosses Rs 70-cr mark

Earlier in the day, it was also announced that the team of the movie has donated Rs 50 lakh for the families of the martyrs.

Pakistani terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the attack which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans. On Thursday, a 70-vehicle convoy of the 54 Battalion of the CRPF was attacked when an explosive-laden car rammed in one of the vehicles. Apart from the martyrs, several soldiers have been injured as well.

Previously, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi had also cancelled their scheduled visit to Karachi for an event to honour the latter’s father, poet Kaifi Azmi, by Karachi Arts Council in wake of the attack. Navjot Singh Sidhu was also sacked as a judge on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ for his comments absolving Pakistan of the terror attack.

Other Bollywood stars have reacted strongly to the attack, with the film association All Indian Cine Worker’s Association announcing a ‘total ban’ on Pakistani actors and artists from working in the Indian film industry.

Many of them condemned the attack, expressed their shock, anger, and grief while conveying their condolences to the families and asserting their desire to see the government retaliating. Amitabh Bachchan and several other stars have contributed towards the welfare of the families of the martyrs.