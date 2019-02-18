Pulwama terror attack: Total Dhamaal team donates Rs 50 lakh to martyrs’ families

The cast and crew of upcoming Bollywood film ‘Total Dhamaal’ donated Rs. 50 lakh to the families of the soldiers

Pulwama terror attack: The ghastly terror attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir took lives of as many as 40 CRPF jawans and injured several others. The attack has been strongly condemned and several eminent personalities have expressed their anger and disgust on social media. The whole nation is standing in solidarity with the families of the martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice.

Many Bollywood celebrities have extended their support in the form of monetary assistance to the families of those affected in the attack. After Amitabh Bachchan, Diljit Dosanjh, now the entire team of ‘Total Dhamaal’ has donated Rs 50 lakh to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack.

Noted trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news. He wrote that team Total Dhamaal, the entire crew including the actors and makers, have donated Rs 50 lakh to families of soldiers who were martyred in the Pulwama terror attack.

Also Read: Uri box office collection Day 37: Vicky Kaushal starrer continues its winning streak, earns Rs 222.80 crore

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Team #TotalDhamaal – the entire crew, actors and makers – donate ₹ 50 lakhs to families of soldiers who were martyred in the #Pulwama terror attack. #PulwamaAttack #PulwamaTerrorAttacks — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2019

Earlier on Saturday, the makers of Uri: The Surgical Strike also donated Rs 1 crore to the families of Pulwama attack in the Army Welfare Fund. Ronnie Screwvala announced this news on social media and urged other Indian ‘Unicorns’ to come forward and donate. He tagged PM Narendra Modi and many others in his tweet including Flipkart, Amazon, PayTM, Ola Cabs, and Anand Mahindra.

On February 14, a suicide bomber, later identified as Adil Ahmad Dar from the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district, It left at least 40 CRPF soldiers dead and several others critically injured.