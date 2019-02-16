Pulwama terror attack: Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar says no to Karachi Art Council event

Javed Akhtar and wife Shabana Azmi have cancelled an invitation from Karachi Arts Council in light of the Pulwama terror attack. (Photo Source: IE)

A day after Pulwama terror attack that leftover 40 CRPF jawans dead, lyricist Javed Akhtar and his wife Shabana Azmi have declined an invitation extended to them by the Karachi Art Council for a literary conference on Kaifi Azmi and his poetry.

The Thursday attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir brought the nation together to condemn the attack that was carried out by a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM). The suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden SUV into a convoy of buses carrying CRPF troopers, hitting mainly two buses carrying around 35 personnel each. The terror attack took place in Pulwama district’s Lethpora area in J&K. As soon as the news broke, the country was left in a state of mourning.

Javed Akhtar’s Tweet:

Kranchi art council had invited. Shabana and me for a two day lit conference about Kaifi Azmi and his poetry . We have cancelled that . In 1965 during the indo Pak war Kaifi saheb had written a poem . “ AUR PHIR KRISHAN NE ARJUN SE KAHA “ — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 15, 2019

Actress Shabana Azmi also expressed grief over the lost lives in the attack.

Shabana Azmi’s Tweet:

@Javedakhtarjadu and I were invited for a 2 day event celebrating Kaifi’s Centenary and were truly looking forward to it. I appreciate that our hosts the Karachi Arts Council mutually agreed to cancel the event at the nth hour in the wake of Pulwama attack. — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 15, 2019

The attack shook the nation with people from different walks of life paying rich tributes to the Bravehearts. Several Bollywood celebrities also joined the nation in paying homage.

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted with the caption, “Heartfelt condolences to the families of our valiant jawans.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s Tweet:

Heartfelt condolences to the families of our valiant jawans. May the souls of our countrymen who laid their lives down for us rest in peace. #Pulwama — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 15, 2019

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Deeply grieved on hearing about the Pulwama attack.”

Hrithik Roshan’s Tweet:

Deeply grieved on hearing about the Pulwama attack. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the Jawans martyred. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 15, 2019

Veteran actress Kangana Ranaut is often seen speaking about various topics related to the country and society but this time, she didn’t just speak about it but took an action as well. The team of her recent release ‘Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi’ had planned a bash to celebrate the movie’s successful run at the box office but it was cancelled following the attack.

Not just Kangana, many other Bollywood celebs have condemned this terror attack calling it a “cowardly act”.

Shahid Kapoor’s Tweet:

Just heard about the horrific cowardly attack on our jawans. Thoughts and prayers with their families. Deeply saddened and shocked. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) February 15, 2019

The suicide attack is being considered as the worst terror strike in J&K since 1989.