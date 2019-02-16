Pulwama terror attack: Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar say no to Karachi Art Council event

By: | Published: February 16, 2019 10:31 AM

The duo was earlier invited to join the 2-day event but they have now decided to skip it as a sign of protest against the dastardly terror attack by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Javed Akhtar and wife Shabana Azmi have cancelled an invitation from Karachi Arts Council in light of the Pulwama terror attack. (Photo Source: IE)

A day after Pulwama terror attack that leftover 40 CRPF jawans dead, lyricist Javed Akhtar and his wife Shabana Azmi have declined an invitation extended to them by the Karachi Art Council for a literary conference on Kaifi Azmi and his poetry.

The Thursday attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir brought the nation together to condemn the attack that was carried out by a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM). The suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden SUV into a convoy of buses carrying CRPF troopers, hitting mainly two buses carrying around 35 personnel each. The terror attack took place in Pulwama district’s Lethpora area in J&K. As soon as the news broke, the country was left in a state of mourning.

Javed Akhtar’s Tweet:

Actress Shabana Azmi also expressed grief over the lost lives in the attack.

Shabana Azmi’s Tweet:

The attack shook the nation with people from different walks of life paying rich tributes to the Bravehearts. Several Bollywood celebrities also joined the nation in paying homage.

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted with the caption, “Heartfelt condolences to the families of our valiant jawans.”

Also Read: Pulwama attack: Aadhaar cards, force IDs helped identify dead CRPF men

Shah Rukh Khan’s Tweet:

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Deeply grieved on hearing about the Pulwama attack.”

Hrithik Roshan’s Tweet:

Veteran actress Kangana Ranaut is often seen speaking about various topics related to the country and society but this time, she didn’t just speak about it but took an action as well. The team of her recent release ‘Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi’ had planned a bash to celebrate the movie’s successful run at the box office but it was cancelled following the attack.

Not just Kangana, many other Bollywood celebs have condemned this terror attack calling it a “cowardly act”.

Shahid Kapoor’s Tweet:

The suicide attack is being considered as the worst terror strike in J&K since 1989.

