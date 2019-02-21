Pulwama terror attack: Kangana Ranaut requests PM Modi to scrap ‘Article 370’

By: | Published: February 21, 2019 6:45 PM

Kangana said that the country needs to come together during such trying times and use it to do something constructive. She added that the attack is not on the soldiers but on the country as a whole.

Kangana called on the Modi government to come together and scrap article 370 that grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Actress Kangana Ranaut says that the Indian government should now seriously think about scrapping Article 370. The actress said that no one in our country should have confusion over where a citizen belongs to. Talking to a news portal, the Manikarnika star expressed her anger over Pulwama attacks in which over 40 CRPF soldiers were martyred on February 14, Thursday. Kangana further said that banning Pakistani artistes from working in the Indian film industry is a right move considering it shows that we stand united with our people, the families of the martyrs and our government.

Speaking on the abolition of Article 370, Kangana told The National Reporter that the anger is justified. We should use this time to do something constructive. And it’s a sincere request to our prime minister that Article 370 should be completely scrapped. After so many years of Independence, no state in the country should face confusion as to where they belong.

She added that we, the people of India should stand united, the way the people of Pakistan have with their men. Kangana said that people in Pakistan love Indian films and love Indians but somewhere the line should be drawn.

Commenting on the ban, she said that there should be no conflict. If families of the soldiers are hurt then why should Pakistani artists be entertained? Emotions of the families are most important right now.

