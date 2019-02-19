Pulwama terror attack: DJ Marshmello observes 2-minute silence for Pulwama martyrs

DJ Marshmello’s tribute to Shah Rukh Khan titled “BIBA” is a delight for King Khan’s fans. (IE)

Pulwama terror attack: World-renowned American music producer and DJ, Marshmello recently came to India for a music festival. He was seen partying in the country with the who’s who of Bollywood. Everybody from Shah Rukh Khan to Kartik Aaryan was seen spending time with the DJ.

During the trip, Marshmello also made a song with Indian music composer and singer Pritam and shot a video for the same too.



At the concert that took place recently in Pune, there were many other musicians that played but DJ Marshmello’s set was special because keeping in mind the recent Pulwama attack, he observed a two-minute silence for all the martyred soldiers in the attack.

Before starting to play the music, Marshmello observed a two-minute silence for the India soldiers who lost their lives in a terror attack, as the Indian flag was shown in the backdrop.

Last week, over 40 CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack in Pulwama.

A day after the attack Marshmello took to Twitter to share his condolences.



My prayers go out to those affected by the Pulwama attack. ???????????????????? — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) February 15, 2019

The audience also supported him and observed the silence along with him.



After closing the show Marshmello took to the photo-sharing app, Instagram to thank his fans in India. The image was captioned – Tonight was incredible! Thank you India and thank you Pune for showing so much love to not only myself but each other!