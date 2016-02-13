Katrina Kaif starrer Fitoor box office collections beaten by Pulkit Samrat’s Sanam Re earnings of Rs 5.05 crore on opening day

What helped Sanam Re was the fact that it featured stunning visuals and good on screen chemistry between the lead pair. Fitoor on the other hand, is an adaptation of ‘Great Expectations’, but it failed to effectively copy the story from the novel, turning out to be more of a slow art film. Result was that Sanam Re boasted an occupancy rate of a strong 35-40% during morning shows while Fitoor was at 25-30 percent.

With Valentine’s day round the corner, on the Bollywood front, the audience was treated to a double dose of romance with the release of Sanam Re and Fitoor. With both the movies tussling for viewers’ attention, on day 1, the film that came ahead was surprising – Sanam re box office collections beat the Katrina Kaif starrer Fitoor Rs 5.04 cr to Rs 3.61 cr! The negative (highly critical) reviews that Fitoor received certainly dented its overall collections. This answers the question in many minds about which one of these two would emerge as the leader at the B.O. – the answer of course was not what many had predicted.

While Sanam Re marks Divya Khosla Kumar’s second directorial venture featuring Pulkit Samrat, Yami Gautam and Urvashi Rautela, Fitoor features Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Earlier on opening day, reports suggested that Sanam Re, which boasts of an engaging and catchy musical score, opened on a good note with occupancy rates of 35-40% during morning shows. On the other hand, Fitoor despite featuring Katrina Kaif, Tabu and Aditya Roy Kapur, opened on a sluggish note with an occupancy rate of 25-30%.

Sanam Re, which that is backed by the music giant T-Series and features good music was expected to fare well at the box-office. However, Fitoor, which is said to be an adaptation of the Charles Dickens novel Great Expectations has been a letdown and will have to rely on positive word of mouth to post decent box office figures.

