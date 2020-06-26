Bihar’s proposed film city should be named Sushant Singh Rajput, Tejashwi Yadav tweets; details

The statement had come after the younger son of Lalu Prasad Yadav had visited Sushant Singh Rajput’s family members who reside in Rajiv Nagar area.

Propopsed film city in Bihar to be named after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput? Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of Opposition in Bihar has recently said that the proposed film city to be established in Bihar should be named after the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The demand was made by the 30-year old politician from his Twitter handle. The proposed film city is expected to be developed in Rajgir, Nalanda district of Bihar. In his tweet, Tejashwi Yadav said that the deceased actor has brought fame to the state’s name with hard work at a young age.

The statement had come after the younger son of Lalu Prasad Yadav had visited Sushant Singh Rajput’s family members who reside in Rajiv Nagar area. Tejashwi Yadav along with RJD’s Bihar unit president Jagdanand Singh and his elder brother Tej Pratap had visited Sushant’s house to pay their respects with floral tributes.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie Dil Bechara is set to be released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. The date had been announced by Hotstar’s official Twitter handle. Describing the movie as a story of love, hope, as well as endless memories, Hotstar in its tweet said Dil Bechara celebrates the legacy of late Sushant Singh Rajput. The tweet also says that the actor’s legacy will forever be cherished as well as etched in everyone’s minds.

The movie slated for its digital release, also marks the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra and has actors- Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan. The movie will be available for all viewers- those who have subscribed to Disney+ Hotstar premium as well as those who have not taken subscription.

The movie is based on the famous novel The Fault in Our Stars by John Green and was earlier decided to be released in theatres on May 8. However, it has been postponed on the back of the Coronavirus pandemic.