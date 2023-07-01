Project K: Prabhas charged Rs 150 crore for the film; know how much Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and other actors took home

The star-studded cast of ‘Project K’ has become the talk of the town, with renowned actors Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani coming together for this highly anticipated film directed by Nag Ashwin. According to sources close to the production, the producers spared no expense in securing these big names, investing a significant sum to bring them on board.

The film holds great importance for Prabhas, who is eager to reclaim his position as a box-office powerhouse after the less-than-stellar performance of his previous film, ‘Adipurush.’ This ambitious project offers him the opportunity to shine once again and captivate audiences with his charismatic presence.

While setbacks are not uncommon in the world of cinema, the producers behind ‘Project K’ remain optimistic about the film’s potential. They understand that in recent times, budgets for homegrown movies have reached new heights.

Project K will be a Sc-fi drama

The ambitious science fiction drama ‘Project K’ is shaping up to be a monumental undertaking, requiring substantial investment in its production. Construction costs alone are estimated to reach a staggering Rs 400 crore. When factoring in the artists’ fees, the total budget for the film surpasses Rs 600 crore.

The ensemble cast itself is reason enough to attract audiences to theaters. Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani are all esteemed actors, known for their exceptional performances. Their involvement in the project undoubtedly adds to the intrigue and anticipation surrounding ‘Project K.’ To secure their talents, a substantial portion of the film’s budget has been allocated towards their remunerations.

The economics of project K

Calling it his magnum opus, Manobala Vijayabalan revealed the economics of the film stating the statistics clearly. He informed that ‘Project K’ boasts an impressive budget of Rs 600 crore, claiming that it is the most expensive movie ever made with a significant portion of Rs 200 crore dedicated to actor’s fees.

The tweet said that the leading actor Prabhas commands a hefty fee of Rs 150 crore for his role, highlighting the star power and anticipation surrounding the film. Accompanying him, his co-star, Kamal Hasan will be paid Rs 20 crores while Deepika Padukone will receive Rs. 10 crore. Big B, Amitabh Bacchan and other actors in the cast like Disha Patani will be paid Rs 10 crore.

As we eagerly await the release of ‘Project K,’ it’s clear that Nag Ashwin is leaving no stone unturned in his pursuit of creating a film that exceeds all expectations.

Title of the movie

The anticipation for ‘Project K’ has been building since its inception in February 2020, with director Nag Ashwin now preparing to unveil the official title of the film at an upcoming event in July. Excitingly, a motion poster for the movie will also be revealed in the United States, adding to the buzz surrounding the film. As the release date draws near, set for January of next year, fans eagerly await further updates on this highly-anticipated project.

In an intriguing move, ‘Project K’ is reportedly planned as a two-part movie. The decision to split the film into two installments signifies the depth and complexity of the plot. The first part will introduce audiences to the central characters, while the second part promises to delve deeper into the intricacies of the storyline and the fascinating world of ‘Project K.’

(Sources: Industry insiders, production team statements.)