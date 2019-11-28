Producers pull the plug on Shane Nigam’s Veyil and Qurbani

The Producers Association have abandoned Shane Nigam’s upcoming films, Veyil and Qurbani by citing his unreasonable behaviour.

Trouble for Malayalam actor Shane Nigam! According to a Manorama report Thursday, the Producers Association called a press conference at Kochi to announce the abandonment of Veyil and Qurbani. Both films featured Shane Nigam in the lead. Clearly, the spat between the actor and the producers is far from over.

It was a joint decision by the producers of the two films. They also demanded compensation from the actor for the losses suffered by the filmmakers.

M Ranjith spoke to the media about what he termed as the ‘irresponsible’ behaviour shown by actor Shane Nigam. He said that they had taken into account the fact that his films were unfinished because of his attitude. When the issue had first come out AMMA and the producer’s association had jointly solved the matter. It was decided that Joby George’s film would be completed first. He further added that from the very first day, Shane was uncooperative.

He also pointed out that when Veyil’s director himself complained to Shane’s mother, the actor remained fine. The next day he left the set without informing anyone about his whereabouts. They couldn’t trace him despite attempts to get in touch with him. After a few days, photos with his new hairstyle landed on the internet. He called the actor’s actions unacceptable and they cannot take this behaviour from him anymore.

Shane’s audio clip demanding a hike in his fees for his upcoming film, Ullas has also gone viral on social media.

Ranjith addressed the same during the media briefing, stating that veterans of the film industry like Mohanlal and Mammooty are ready to compromise in order to finish their film projects. Now, a new star like Shane with only 3 or 4 hits under his belt is demanding more money. He asked if it was justified. He reiterated that these were the reasons for their decision.

AMMA was also told about the decision as per the association.

Earlier some local reports had claimed that the actor was into substance abuse and the association mentioned in their briefing that they would enquire if the drugs were taken to movie sets. In October, Shane Nigam had alleged that he had received death threats from Goodwill Entertainments producer, Joby George.