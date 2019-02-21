Producer Raj Kumar Barjatya passes away

By: | Published: February 21, 2019 12:09 PM

Raj Kumar Barjatya, the father of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya and producer of films such as "Hum Aapke Hain Koun", "Hum Saath-Saath Hain" and "Vivaah", passed away on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Raj Kumar Barjatya breathed his last at Sir H. N Reliance Foundation (IE)

Raj Kumar Barjatya, the father of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya and producer of films such as “Hum Aapke Hain Koun”, “Hum Saath-Saath Hain” and “Vivaah”, passed away on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest. The 75-year-old breathed his last at Sir H. N Reliance Foundation, an official from Rajshri productions told PTI. The official Twitter of the banner also confirmed the death of Raj Kumar Barjatya.

“It is with profound grief that we mourn the loss of Raj Kumar Barjatya, father of Sooraj Barjatya. May his soul Rest In Peace,” read the tweet from the banner. Raj Kumar Barjatya is survived by his wife Sudha Barjatya and son Sooraj Barjatya. He worked in the industry as a producer and mostly backed films which were directed by his son Sooraj.

The banner was founded by Raj Kumar Barjatya’s father Tarachand Barjatya. The production house has backed many critically-acclaimed films such as “Dosti”, “Tapasya “, “Saaransh” and others.

