Producer Darrpan Bangejaa on how regional films are surfacing to the top

Films like Pushpa, KGF 1 & 2, RRR, etc., are breaking the box office collection and ascending to the top of the list of the most loved films all over the country. These films hail from regional cinema, and their dubbed versions have broken the records of many Hindi films too. Don’t you think that moviegoers’ love for regional films has deepened? Well, the eminent producer Darrpan Bangejaa affirms the question and understands that the demand for movies from regional cinema will soar higher in the future.

Being a part of the entertainment world, he has watched the industry evolve gradually. Lately, people are swooning over the magical storylines and scenes of regional films. Speaking about this, Darrpan said, “Regional cinema has its own charm. As I have always said, today’s audience has become more vigilant. They are language-agnostic and go after the story. The language barriers that were broken by OTT platforms have now extended to cinema as well, and if people are getting a full Indian commercial film experience, then they will absolutely go for it.”

Darrpan Bangejaa then added, “In India, Bollywood’s humongous reach and craze didn’t allow Telugu, Marathi, Malayalam, Gujarati, Bengali, or any other movie to go beyond their niche. However, this is changing now as people are focusing on the content and quality and not the language.”

The entertainment industry has undergone drastic changes over the past few decades, from television and radio to print media and digital publishing. “But the influence of cinema has never been so prevalent as it is now, with a number of regional movies surpassing even Bollywood in terms of revenue and viewership,” said Darrpan Bangejaa, and we too agree with him.

The producer, himself, is coming with a Malayalam film titled Live, which stars Mamta Mohandas, Soubin Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko, and Priya Prakash Varrier as the lead characters. The film is directed by two-time National Award winner VK Prakash, and its story revolves around how fake news in the media can change many lives. Darrpan Bangejaa is set to release this film in May under the banner of Films 24. We are sure that this film, too, is going to be among those super-successful regional films.