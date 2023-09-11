Producer and Director Shailender Vyas joins forces with RRR and Bahubali writer V Vijayendra Prasad for epic trilogy Brahmaputra

Some exciting news is brewing in the world of Indian cinema! Shailender Vyas is also known as the “Cristopher Nolan of India” among his fans. The Writer, director, and producer behind the hit science fiction web series JL50 is teaming up with the legendary V. Vijayendra Prasad, known for writing blockbusters like RRR, Bahubali, and Bajrangi Bhaijan for a remarkable three-part movie series named Brahmaputra. But what’s so special about this trilogy, you ask?’

First things first, the name Brahmaputra is inspired by the mighty river that flows through India’s heart, and it’s a promise of a unique historical journey for movie buffs. The first part of this trilogy focuses on a prominent figure in India’s History Raja Pritu Rai. He ruled Kamarupa, which we now call Assam, during the 12th century and belonged to the Khen dynasty. Raja Pritu Rai fought an epic battle against Bhaktiyar Khilji.

When asked about the project, Shailender Vyas shared, “My objective is to craft a film that is deeply researched, genuinely authentic, respectful in its portrayal, and thoroughly engaging for the audience. I have a great fascination for history, as there is so much to explore and learn. Among these historical treasures, the narrative of Raja Pritu Rai stands as a source of immense pride for me as an Indian. It surprises me that no one has ever made a film on this remarkable figure. My heartfelt desire is for the people of India to embrace this film and, in doing so, connect with the profound sense of pride that our ancestors inspired. I am immensely grateful and happy that we have collaborated with one of India’s most legendary writers, Vijayendra sir, in bringing Brahmaputra to fruition.”

The mesmerizing region of Assam, embraced by the flowing Brahmaputra River, offers its own distinct culture, aesthetics, and ambiance, which can contribute to a fresh and captivating cinematic experience compared to any previous war drama made in India. For far too long, our screens have been dominated by historical war movies that prioritize love stories and personal narratives, overlooking the intricate tapestry of battle strategies that shaped the course of history. But the Brahmaputra trilogy very first film project in India that puts some of the very important aspects at its forefront, showcasing the true essence of ancient warfare.

The film will be produced under the banner of Shailendra Vyas Productions Pvt Ltd. and Producer Ritika Anand Canadian corporation, The Piggybank Movie Fund Corp.

So, get ready for an epic journey through time, as Brahmaputra sets out to rewrite the rules of Indian cinema. It’s not just a movie; it’s a tribute to our history, our heroes, and the untold stories that have shaped our nation. Stay tuned for the first chapter of this cinematic saga, which is all set to make history itself.