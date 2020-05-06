Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra says her father robbed in Delhi

The actor, who is a cousin of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra, shared the news in a post on Twitter on Tuesday. (IE photo)

“Section 375” actor Meera Chopra has said her father was robbed by two bike-borne men at knifepoint when he was out for a walk in Model Town area of the national capital. The actor, who is a cousin of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra, shared the news in a post on Twitter on Tuesday.

“@DelhiPolice my dad was taking a walk in #policecolony. Two guys came in a scooter, showed knife and snatched his phone. This is how safe you claim Delhi to be. @ArvindKejriwal @CPDelhi,” Meera tweeted.

In another post, the actor shared the FIR number and said the incident happened at Prince Road in Model Town.

After two hours, Meera thanked the Delhi Police for taking “quick action” in the case.

“Thanks @DcpNorthDelhi for such a quick action. Makes me proud when we feel protected by our police department. It’s never about what has been snatched but protecting our elders is most important! Respect @DelhiPolice,” she added.