Wedding Comedy: Priyanka Chopra to team up with Mindy Kaling for the upcoming movie

By: | Updated: April 14, 2019 2:56 PM

Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling will be starring in a wedding comedy together. Priyanka took to Instagram to confirm the news.

There have been some great comedy pairings recently. Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis owned pretty hard in The Spy Who Dumped Me. Ditto for Reese Witherspoon and Sofia Vergara in Hot Pursuit. But a new dynamic duo will soon emerge. According to Variety, Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling are set to star in an untitled Indian wedding comedy that’s reportedly a cross between Crazy Rich Asians and My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

To make things even more tantalizing, Kaling is reportedly penning the script herself, and might even direct the film herself. And who better to go along for the ride than Chopra, who as you might have heard, just had a big fat Indian wedding of her own to Nick Jonas. Dan Goor, the co-creator of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and a Parks and Recreation vet will also co-write alongside Kaling.
The news marks the latest phase of Kaling’s swift Hollywood takeover. After more than holding her own alongside big-screen heavyweights Sandra Bullock and Cate Banchett in Ocean’s 8, Kaling wowed both critics and audiences at Sundance with her starring role in Late Night, a buzzy late night comedy which she also wrote herself.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA’S TWEET:

She’s also in the process of casting her recently-announced Netflix comedy, which is being described as a semi-autobiographical look at the life of a first-generation Indian American teen girl. Kaling recently posted about the casting sessions on social media, writing that she’s specifically looking for Desi actors. “ATTENTION DESI LADIES! I’m holding an OPEN casting call for leads in my new Netflix show! I’m THRILLED to have the opportunity to do this,” she captioned her post. “The parts are so funny and juicy, and I’m SO excited to meet you! Full info is above! GOOD LUCK!”

MINDY KALING’S TWEET:

It would also mark a major career milestone for Priyanka Chopra as well. Though she’d had major parts in American films like Isn’t it Romantic? and Baywatch, this could mark the Bollywood star’s first lead role in an American film. Though, she’s also attached to Cowboy Ninja Viking alongside Chris Pratt.

Kaling and Chopra’s movie will also likely feature an extremely diverse cast, further cementing The Mindy Project’s star’s status as one of the major driving forces behind the push for more representation and diversity in Hollywood.

