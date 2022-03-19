Priyanka Chopra to Katrina Kaif, Bollywood divas show us how to get Holi right! Check out these exuberant pics!

Actor Priyanka Chopra shared a small glimpse of her Holi celebrations with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, in which both can be seen enjoying the festival of colours with friends and everyone.

Most Bollywood actors celebrated Holi this year by keeping things simple, while some shared a glimpse of the celebrations on their social media platforms.

Actor Priyanka Chopra shared a small glimpse of her Holi celebrations with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, in which both can be seen enjoying the festival of colours with friends and everyone. Priyanka captioned her post on her social media saying, “To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is such a blessing. Happy Holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing Holi like desis do! Feeling blessed.”

Katrina Kaif went on to share her first Holi celebration after her wedding. Katrina can be seen with her husband Vicky Kaushal in the pic wearing a white t-shirt. Both can be seen in a selfie, with Vicky Kaushal’s parents and brother Sunny Kaushal with gulaal (red colour) on their face, wearing a smile for the pic.

Vickey Kaushal and Katriina Kaif had tied the knot last year in December, in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan.

Anushka Sharma also shared pics on her social media story wishing all her followers Happy Holi.