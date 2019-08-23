Priyanka Chopra retains right to speak in personal capacity, says UN; Pakistan’s demand rejected!

Many Bollywood celebrities including Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut and Anupria Goenka among others supported Priyanka Chopra.

The demand of Pakistan Human Right Ministry to denotify the Bollywood actress and UNICEF goodwill ambassador for peace, Priyanka Chopra was denied. The United Nation stated that ‘the actor entertains right to speak in her personal capacity’. Pakistan wrote a letter to the UN body requesting to denotify Priyanka Chopra for writing in support of the actions taken by the Indian defence force. The Indian Air force conducted a series of airstrikes in the Balakot area across Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to eliminate active terrorist camps. The action was taken by the forces after a terror bombing in Pulwama resulted in the loss of life of many soldiers. Priyanka Chopra wrote ‘Jai Hind’ following the airstrikes on her official Twitter handle. The fuss about the same started when a video of Priyanka being questioned for her statement regarding the airstrikes, by Pakistani women surfaced online.

Priyanka Chopra is an active UNICEF goodwill ambassador for peace. According to a UN spokesperson, the UNICEF ambassador and actor retains the right to speak in a personal capacity on the matters of concern for her, as suggested by media reports. Stephane Dujarric who is the spokesperson for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, while talking about the matter said that “When UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors speak in a personal capacity, they continue to possess the right to speak about the matters that are of concern or interest to them.” The statement was made by the spokesperson in his daily briefing on Thursday while addressing a question about Priyanka.

Stephane Dujarric further stated that “It is not necessary that the personal view or actions of Goodwill Ambassadors reflect those of UNICEF.” He added that “It is expected from them that while addressing matters of concern to UNICEF, they must adhere to the evidence-based impartial position of the UN body.”

“These are prominent people who have eagerly agreed to generously volunteer their time and public profile to promote children’s right,” Stephane Dujarric said while talking about the role of the goodwill ambassadors.

Recently, the Human Rights Minister of Pakistani, Shireen Mazari, in a letter to Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of UNICEF, demanded to denotify Priyanka Chopra as a Goodwill Ambassador. Mazari accused the Bollywood actor of jingoism and promoting nuclear war against Pakistan. “The idea of a Goodwill Ambassador for Peace is just a mockery if Chopra is not is removed immediately,” she added.

Many Bollywood celebrities including Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut and Anupria Goenka among others supported Priyanka Chopra. The actor was also supported by the Indian citizens and fans.