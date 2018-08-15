Priyanka Chopra photographed with what appears to be ‘engagement ring’ from Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra was photographed with what appears to be an “engagement ring” from rumoured beau Nick Jonas. (Raveena Tandon/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra was photographed with what appears to be an “engagement ring” from rumoured beau Nick Jonas. The 35-year-old actor was snapped wearing the rock at fashion designer, Manish Malhotra’s party last night. Actor Raveena Tandon, who was also part of the guest list, shared a picture from the event, in which Priyanka can be seen wearing the ring in her left hand.

“Peecee and I getting our pouts in order,” Tandon captioned the photo. According to reports, Priyanka got engaged to the 25-year-old American singer after he proposed to her on her birthday in London last month. Speculations became rife after the “Quantico” star opted out of Salman Khan’s “Bharat” and director of the film Ali Abbas Zafar dropped a hint that she left the film because of a “very special reason”, which she told the makers in the “Nick of time”.

Over the last two months, the rumoured couple has been spotted on several outings, including a dinner date in New York City and a “Beauty and the Beast” Live in Concert show in Los Angeles. While Nick introduced Priyanka to his family during the wedding of his cousin, the former Miss World was accompanied by the singer to India where they met her mother Madhu Chopra. Earlier this month, she also attended Nick’s concert in Singapore.

When asked about the engagement, the actor recently said at a Delhi event that her personal life is not for “public consumption”. They are yet to confirm the relationship officially.