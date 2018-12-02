Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: Twitterati happy with desi girls’ new innings, but still troll her; know why

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas during mehendi ceremony. (Photo: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra)

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra got married to her singer beau Nick Jonas in a Christian-style wedding. Her fans though happy for her new innings are a little upset as videos of fireworks at her wedding venue at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace went viral.

People were upset as she is an ambassador of Breath Free, a campaign-related to asthma, in which she had urged people not to burn crackers during Diwali. People took to Twitter and expressed their unhappiness and some even cracked jokes, calling her ‘hypocrite’. The Breath Free campaign promotes inhalers use as a way of immediate treatment.

In September, she had partnered with Cipla Respiratory in order to create awareness about it and break the stigma in its treatment. She suggested a timely intervention to help one have a better quality of life.

“As someone who is asthmatic, I can say that there is a social stigma associated with asthma and its therapy. It is evident that asthma is on the rise in India and there is little awareness about the most effective therapy on offer,” Priyanka had said in a statement.

On Saturday evening, the sky in Jodhpur was lit up with fireworks to celebrate the marriage at the royal Umaid Bhawan Palace. Jodhpur AQI indexed was recorded as ‘unhealthy’ at 170 PMI by the real-time AQI provider website aqicn(dot)org.

Here is what the Twitterati said

Crackers are injurious to health during Diwali ???? but spreed pure air during my wedding ???? – “Priyanka Khopda” @priyankachopra pic.twitter.com/wRADiuZRKX — HiManshuu Karakoti (@HiManshuu_k) December 2, 2018

Why cracker has been burst in the wedding.

Priyanka hypocrisy has been exposed.

She was the one who r preaching ppl not to crack cracker to control pollution now where is the morality??

Priyanka shd apologize pic.twitter.com/CIFqJvcKfJ — Being_Stranger (@Being_Stranger) December 1, 2018

Asthmatic for Diwali crackers.

Ecstatic for wedding crackers. Being Priyanka Chopra. #NickPriyankaWedding — Nehā S (@neha_aks) December 1, 2018

Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra having a fireworks show at her wedding while preaching for a pollution free Diwali otherwise is the reason why people broke the 2-hour deadline to burst crackers this Diwali. Every Hypocrisy must have an equal and opposite reaction ???? — Monica (@TrulyMonica) December 2, 2018

The couple exchanged wedding vows officiated by the groom’s father, Paul Kevin Jonas Senior. The 36-year old desi girl wore the Ralph Lauren designed gown so did Nick Jonas as well as family members from both sides. The couple also took to Instagram to share glimpses of their ‘mehendi’ festivities. they also shared on both traditions in marriage.

“One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each others’ faiths and cultures”, Priyanka Chopra’s caption read along with photos.

The actress looked like a true desi girl in festive lehenga choli for her Mehendi function that took place on Friday. While she looked joyous, Nick was also seemed to enjoy the customs.