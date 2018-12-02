Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: Twitterati happy with desi girls’ new innings, but still troll her; know why

By: | Updated: December 2, 2018 5:49 PM

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra got married to her singer beau Nick Jonas in a Christian-style wedding.

priyanka chopra, priyanka chopra wedding, priyanka chopra nick jonas, proyanka chopra wedding venuePriyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas during mehendi ceremony. (Photo: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra)

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra got married to her singer beau Nick Jonas in a Christian-style wedding. Her fans though happy for her new innings are a little upset as videos of fireworks at her wedding venue at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace went viral.

People were upset as she is an ambassador of Breath Free, a campaign-related to asthma, in which she had urged people not to burn crackers during Diwali. People took to Twitter and expressed their unhappiness and some even cracked jokes, calling her ‘hypocrite’. The Breath Free campaign promotes inhalers use as a way of immediate treatment.

In September, she had partnered with Cipla Respiratory in order to create awareness about it and break the stigma in its treatment. She suggested a timely intervention to help one have a better quality of life.

“As someone who is asthmatic, I can say that there is a social stigma associated with asthma and its therapy. It is evident that asthma is on the rise in India and there is little awareness about the most effective therapy on offer,” Priyanka had said in a statement.

On Saturday evening, the sky in Jodhpur was lit up with fireworks to celebrate the marriage at the royal Umaid Bhawan Palace. Jodhpur AQI indexed was recorded as ‘unhealthy’ at 170 PMI by the real-time AQI provider website aqicn(dot)org.

Here is what the Twitterati said

The couple exchanged wedding vows officiated by the groom’s father, Paul Kevin Jonas Senior. The 36-year old desi girl wore the Ralph Lauren designed gown so did Nick Jonas as well as family members from both sides. The couple also took to Instagram to share glimpses of their ‘mehendi’ festivities. they also shared on both traditions in marriage.

“One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each others’ faiths and cultures”, Priyanka Chopra’s caption read along with photos.

The actress looked like a true desi girl in festive lehenga choli for her Mehendi function that took place on Friday. While she looked joyous, Nick was also seemed to enjoy the customs.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: Twitterati happy with desi girls’ new innings, but still troll her; know why
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition