Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas reveal heartening ordeal of newborn daughter; Celebrities send love

It has been quite some time since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the arrival of their baby daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. But the couple had not shared any details or pictures of the newborn yet. However, the duo took to their Instagram pages on Mother’s Day and posted a picture with the baby sharing the story of what the newborn had been going through for the past 100 days.

The picture shows Priyanka, smiling with her eyes closed and holding the baby close and Nick holding the baby’s tiny hand. The newborn’s face has been obscured with a white heart. “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” the couple said in the picture post’s caption. They added, “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home.” Both Priyanka and Nick acknowledged the fact that “every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith” and while theirs was “challenging”, they realised in retrospect “how precious and perfect every moment is.”

“We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way,” they concluded.

Nick further addressed Priyanka in the post and said, “Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you.”

Priyanka Chopra’s sister Parineeti Chopra also reflected on the couple’s struggle and said, “Seeing the both of you like this the last three months has been both hard and inspiring. Mimi didi – I saw a soldier in the hospital – You. And little BD has taught us so much already and she doesn’t even know it! Chalo now time to start spoiling her.”

Celebrities congratulate Priyanka, Nick

Along with Parineeti, many other celebrities took to social media and congratulated Priyanka and Nick. Bollywood actor and Priyanka’s good friend Ranveer Singh commented on the photo and wrote, “Oh PC!”, followed by a heart emoji. Priety Zinta too took to her Instagram page and wrote, “So Happy she is finally home babe. Enjoy every bit of parenthood & all the milestones of being a mommy. Big hug n loads of love always.” Bollywood actresses Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma also sent their love and best wishes to the couple. Indian-origin Canadian comedian and YouTuber Lilly Singh commented, “Love you.” Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar shared three heart emojis. Additionally, celebrities including Sofia Carson, Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Masaba Gupta, Mini Mathur, and others also shared their love for the baby girl and her parents.