Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas marriage on cards? Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar spills beans in cryptic tweet

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been dating for two months now. (Source: IE)

After two months of dating, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas look set to take their relationship to the next level, if reports are to be believed. Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar confirmed that the Quantico star has left the film starring Salman Khan in the lead role, and hinted at the actress’ future plans in a cryptic tweet. Ali Abbas wrote that Priyanka left Bharat for a ‘very, very special’ reason and added that they were informed about her decision in the ‘Nick of time’ – probably referring to the American singer.

“Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special, she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her … Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life,” his tweet read.

Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her … Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life ???????????? — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 27, 2018

Meanwhile, a report by PEOPLE said that the couple actually got engaged a week ago on Priyanka Chopra’s 36th birthday while the two were in London. The report quoted a source close to Nick Jonas saying that they are happy. “His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they’re all really excited for him. He’s definitely very serious about her,” the source said.

Over the last few weeks, the couple has been spotted on several dates, including a dinner date in New York City and a Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert show in Los Angeles. They even visited India recently and attended various events together. The couple also made their relationship official on Instagram and was often spotted together with Nick’s family in New York.

Salman Khan had earlier welcomed Priyanka Chopra to the Bharat team with a tweet. “Very happy to be a part of #Bharat and see all of u on set!! @beingsalmankhan @atulreellife @aliabbaszafar #Eid2019,” the actress had replied. The film also stars Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in an important role.

Currently, Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai and is busy shooting for Shonali Bose’s film, The Sky is Pink, which is reportedly based on the true-life story of Ayesha Chaudhary.