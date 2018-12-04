Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas host reception in Delhi, PM Narendra Modi attends

In the evening, Priyanka and Nick appeared for a photo-op at Hotel Taj Palace’s Raja Baugh area. Just like the wedding affair, the reception was also a fiercely- guarded event.

After their dreamy wedding, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted a reception here that was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, besides other prominent dignitaries, family members and close friends. After spending the weekend in Jodhpur in Rajasthan, the newlyweds landed in the national capital on Tuesday. In the evening, Priyanka and Nick appeared for a photo-op at Hotel Taj Palace’s Raja Baugh area. Just like the wedding affair, the reception was also a fiercely- guarded event.

There was tight security around the luxury hotel and since the prime minister attended the event, policemen were also on their toes. The background bearing their initials – NP at the centre – was reminiscent of the one that featured as the backdrop of the moment the couple announced their engagement in August.

Though they arrived late, the couple smiled for the paparazzi who waited for more than an hour to catch a glimpse of them. While Nick looked dapper in a velvet jacket paired with matching black trousers and a bow tie, Priyanka opted for an beige lehenga with neatly tied bun with white roses. After striking a pose for the shutterbugs, Priyanka smiled and told reporters, “Ab aapko family se milate hai.” The couple’s families – Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra and Nick parents Denise Miller Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas Sr – joined the couple on stage.

Nick’s elder brother Joe and his fiance Sophie Turner also turned up for the photo-op. Sophie, who opted for Indian attires for the entire wedding weekend, continued her tryst with Indian traditionals. She opted for a peach lehenga while Joe donned a blue and black semi-formal suit. The couple, who is next in line to tie the knot, posed for the shutterbugs sans the families. Priyanka and Nick exchanged wedding vows on December 1 at Jodhpur’s majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace in a Catholic ceremony officiated by the groom’s father Kevin Jonas Sr.

It was followed by an equally grand wedding as per Hindu traditions on December 2. The couple shared a number of pictures from their Mehndi and Sangeet festivities but the veil on the final twin ceremonies was lifted by People magazine on Tuesday. The US-based publication had the exclusive access to the wedding ceremony.