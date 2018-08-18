Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas engagement party – First pic of couple out

Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas engagement (Image: Twitter)

After months of speculation, Priyanka Chopra is finally taking her relationship with American singer Nick Jonas to to next level. The couple is set to host an engagement party on Saturday night in Mumbai and the preprations for the same are on. The diamond ring on Priyanka’s finger was visible as she walked hand-in-hand with her beau last night in Mumbai. On Saturday morning, an image of the couple was shared on social media and is going viral. In this image, which is reportedly from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ roka ceremony, the actress is wearing a yellow suit while Nick wore a traditional Indian attire.

Nick Jonas’ parents are also in the country to attend the bash along with the Chopra family. A 200-room hotel has been booked for the guests. Among Indian celebrities, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Sophie Choudry and Raveena Tandon are expected to attend the ceremony tonight.

Among the guests, Priyanka’s cousin and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, dressed in a yellow traditional outfit, arrived at Priyanka’s suburban Juhu residence today morning. Mushtaq Sheikh, a noted screenwriter and Priyanka’s close friend were also present during the ceremony. A small puja and Roka ceremony also took place. Nick has arrived in Mumbai on Thursday with his parents- Denise Miller-Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas. The trio was received by Priyanka Chopra (36) at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

On Friday, the couple went for a dinner along with their families at Juhu’s JW Marriott Hotel. The couple is expected to throw a party for their friends and family at her residence later in the day to celebrate their engagement. Both had reportedly got engaged last month after Priyanka dropped out of Salman Khan starrer “Bharat”.