Priyanka Chopra leaves the audience and Jonas’ brother in splits; drops hint about a big reveal!

The Jonas Brothers Family Roast is now available on Netflix

Once again Priyanka Chopra takes the centre stage to make the audience split in laughter and this time roasting her family. The Jonas Brothers Family Roast is now available on Netflix. Priyanka is returning to the big screen with Matrix takes several digs on husband Nick. The show hosted by Kenan Thompson centres around the Jonas Brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick and their partners Sophie and Danielle.

Priyanka recently made headlines removing her surname ‘Chopra Jonas’ from social media accounts. Just a few days after as the roast hits the streaming platform, Priyanka is seen roasting Nick’s brief acting stint by comparing it to her ‘successful acting career’. Priyanka also referred to their 10 years age gap and how they two teach each other. In a teaser of the episode shared by the global superstar, Nick is seen hiding behind his hand as he cannot control his laughter.

Priyanka then moves to roasting the brothers and takes a dig on their follower count that combined is less than her alone, even when they are posting all the time. Priyanka’s Instagram currently boasts of 70 million followers.

Priyanka also targeted the backlash she received from foreign media who labelled her marriage to Nick a “publicity stunt” as she said she “did not even knew who Nick Jonas was.!” At the end the desi girl dropped a bomb that left both Nick and the audience wanting for more. She said that they are the only couple without a baby in the Jonas family hinting at a major reveal to come soon. But then ended up saying that she expects to get drunk tonight with Nick and sleep in tomorrow! to which the audience bursts out in laughter.

The show ended with the audience giving Priyanka a standing ovation for her hilarious act. Apart from Matrix 4 , Priyanka has Citadel, Jee Le Zaraa up for release.