Priyanka Chopra attends her first Jonas Brothers Concert in Atlanta! See pics, videos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had tied the knot in December 2018 (Source: Instagram/priyankachopra)

Our desi girl Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December last year. Ever since then we have seen how the Chopra and Jonas family members are bonding with each other. Priyanka who is all gaga about her new family members ensures to be with them at every event. Recently we saw pictures of Priyanka holidaying at the Miami Beach in Florida along with her hubby Nick Jonas and her in-laws – Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, and Kevin Jonas. But now the pictures that have taken the internet by the storm are the ones of her attending her first ever concert of the Jonas Brothers in Atlanta.

Yes, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared few pictures of her from the concert where she has seen the show along with the Jonas family. While sharing the pictures, she captioned it saying that ‘My first ever Jonas brothers show. And it was incredible!!! I’m so proud of these guys!!’. Not just that, she also posted a few Insta stories in which she has mentioned that it’s the first Jonas Brothers concert she is attending and she is excited about it.

Take a look at the pictures that Priyanka Chopra Jonas and the Jonas Brothers have shared:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is seen cheering for the terrific trio – Nick, Joe, and Kevin. The Jonas Brothers recently made a comeback with the music video Sucker in which their better-halves were also featured – Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas. The Jonas Brothers concert took place in Atlanta, USA on Saturday (March 30).

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic and now she will be next seen in the upcoming Bollywood film The Sky is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Nick Jonas is, meanwhile, shooting for the next installment of the Jumanji franchise.