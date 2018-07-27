Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas engaged? What fans must know

Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas are reportedly engaged after two months of dating. (PTI)

Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas are reportedly engaged after two months of dating. According to People magazine, Jonas popped the question on Priyanka’s 36th birthday in London. Jonas closed down a Tiffany store in New York City to buy an engagement ring, according to a source.

“They are so happy… His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they’re all really excited for him. He’s definitely very serious about her,” the source added. There is no official announcement on their engagement yet, but filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, announced Priyanka would be quitting his upcoming project “Bharat” in a cryptic tweet alluding to Jonas.

“The reason is very very special,” Zafar tweeted. “She told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her.” The news comes just two months after the duo began dating in May.

Over the last several weeks, the 25-year-old singer and the “Quantico” star have been spotted on several outings, including a dinner date in New York City and a “Beauty and the Beast” Live in Concert show in Los Angeles.

While Jonas introduced Priyanka to his family during the wedding of his cousin, the former Miss World was accompanied by the singer to India where they met her mother Madhu Chopra.