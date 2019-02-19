Priya Varrier’s ‘Oru Adaar Love’ gets new climax, to re-release Wednesday

Priya Prakash Varrier, Roshan Abdul starrer Oru Adaar Love’s tragic climax re-shot.

Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier, Noorin Shereef, and Roshan Abdul Rahoofi starrer Oru Adaar Love created quite a buzz with its release on Valentines Day. Last year the film ruled the headlines for Priya Prakash Varrier’s sensational wink and fans were super excited for the film to hit the theaters. However, fans were not impressed after watching Oru Adaar Love as they felt disappointed with the tragic and brutal ending of the film.

While it’s been four days that the film is running in theaters, makers of Oru Adaar Love decided to reshoot the climax scene and please the audience after their negative feedback. Director Omar Lulu told Manorama Online that a new climax for the film has been shot and the revised print of the film will run in cinemas starting Wednesday. He said that they’ve re-shot the climax in a day’s time and a 10-minute sequence will replace the existing climax. Apart from this, around 10 minutes from the total duration of the movie has been cut. The new version will hit the screens from Wednesday noon show.

Oru Adaar Love has failed to do wonder on the box office as well. The director added that this is his third movie after Happy Wedding and Chunks. And with back-to-back rom-com, he wanted to bring in a realistic feel to this movie and decided to go for a tragic end. However, that was not what our audience was expecting. Many people gave him negative feedback on the climax sequence. Hence, his producer decided to go for a change and shoot a new climax.

SPOILER ALERT!

Talking about the film, Oru Adaar Love ends on a tragic note with the death of the leading man Roshan Abdul Rahoofi and the rape of the film’s female lead Noorin Shereef.