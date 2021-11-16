Prithviraj Teaser gives glimpse of royalty and valour of the warrior king in Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chillar starrer

Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumaar trailer out

The trailer and release date of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming magnum opus Prithviraj is here. The movie went into floors in 2019. The period drama has been helmed in a massive scale and the teaser gives a glimpse of the high on action, romance, and dialogue entertainer.

Prithviraj chronicles the life of the warrior king of the Chauhan dynasty who repulsed the early invasions by Muhammad of Ghori, a ruler in the Ghurid dynasty. The film has been written and directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and will see the Bollywood debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar.

The teaser starts with a battleground and a war cry describing Prithviraj as ‘Hindustan Kaa Sher’. The teaser introduced Sanjay Dutt as Muhammad of Ghori and Manushi as Princess Sanyogita. The movie also stars Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Lalit Tiwari, Man Vij in pivotal roles.

Akshay Kumar while sharing the teaser said it captures the essence of the life of legendary warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. It is too early to know if the movie depts the warrior in a different light than already depicted on screen so far. Kumar informed that the movie has tried to present his life and valour in the most authentic way possible and the movie pays homage to his unmatched courage.

Prithviraj, produced by Yash Raj Films will come to theatres on January 21, 2022, coinciding with Republic Day weekend. The film was earlier announced for release in Diwali 2020 but was rescheduled as theaters. The shooting for the film was suspended due to a coronavirus pandemic and the sets had to be dismantled. It eventually resumed filming on an indoor set. Manushi will begin her stint as an actress with Prithviraj. This is part of her three-film deal contract with Yash Raj Films, which will be followed by another comedy co-starring Vicky Kaushal.