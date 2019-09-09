Prithviraj teaser: Akshay Kumar to portray Rajput King Prithviraj Chauhan; YRF releases first glimpse

Akshay Kumar shared a small 42-second teaser of the film. He turned 52 on September 9, 2019.

Prithviraj Teaser: Akshay Kumar, on the occasion of his Birthday, revealed that he will be seen in a totally new avatar in his next film. The actor is set to portray the role of 12th-century Rajput monarch Prithviraj Chauhan in his first history-based film titled ‘Prithviraj’. The announcement for the same was made from the official Twitter accounts of the Yash Raj Films and Akshay Kumar. According to him, it is going to be one of his biggest films.

Akshay Kumar, while sharing a small 42-second teaser of the film on Twitter, wrote, “I feel elated to inform about my first historical film on my birthday! Deeply humbled to have the opportunity to play a hero, whom I have admired for his valour and values, ‘Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’ in one of my biggest films. The film will be produced by Producer Yash Raj Films and directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The tentative release will be around Diwali 2020.”

The movie is set to be produced by the Yash Raj Films. The direction of the film is to be looked after by Chandraprakash Dwivedi who is best known for the historical TV series of the 90s’ named Chanakya and for Bollywood film Pinjar. The king, Prithviraj Chauhan, whose story will be portrayed in the movie was the ruler of areas which fall under present-day Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and some parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. He was known for his valour and courage.

READ | Bhamaa’s latest photo shoot goes viral, see stunning pics

The teaser which has been shared is more of a graphical representation of the character with a graphics representing forts in the background. Though the music of the teaser is quite interesting. In the interesting background music, one can easily notice that the announcement of the arrival of Prithviraj Chauhan is being made.

The official Twitter handle of Yash Raj Films while tagging Akshay Kumar confirmed the news.

Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal has already done wonders at the box office and he has featured in a Forbes list of the top-earning celebrities of 2019 around the globe.