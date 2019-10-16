‘King’ maker Shaji Kailas to direct Prithviraj’s next film ‘Kaduva’

Turning 37 years old on Wednesday, Malayalam actor-turned-director Prithviraj Sukumaran was in the spotlight after he announced his next big project.

Malayalam cinema celebrates today the birthday of one of its most brilliant actors – yes, that’s Prithviraj Sukumaran we are talking about. Known for his eye for detail, sense of perfection and almost effortless acting, the star that lit up the hearts of Malayalis through his debut movie ‘Nandanam’ is shining brightly as ever, donning several roles as producer and director. Known for candid views on everything under the sun, here’s an actor who doesn’t choose to be ‘politically correct’. Clearly, Prithviraj Sukumaran, unlike many in the film industry, acts only on reel!

Even as super star Mohanlal has just tweeted now, “Happy Birthday, Prithvi”, movie goers can’t stop rejoicing over Prithviraj’s ‘Kaduva’ announcement! Turning 37 years old on Wednesday, Malayalam actor-turned-director Prithviraj Sukumaran was in the spotlight after he announced his next big project. Movie fans, hold your horses! The Lucifer-director announced that he is teaming up with Shaji Kailas for ‘Kaduva’. Inspired by a real life story, the poster of ‘Kaduva’ has also been shared by Prithiviraj on social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The Lucifer film maker is also gearing up for his forthcoming film ‘Driving License.’

Known for creating an unusual style of directing blockbuster political thrillers, Shaji Kailas is still known among Malayalam movie fans for movies such as Thalasthanam, Commissioner, The King, Aaram Thampuran, Narasimham, FIR, The Truth, among other blockbuster hits. These action-oriented films catapulted three super stars into the spotlight for their hard-hitting dialogues that lashed out at the nepotism in the political ecosystem – through brilliant, larger-than-life characterisation by Mohanlal, Mammootty and Suresh Gopi, respectively. However, since the year 2013, Shaji Kailas seems to have taken a break from direction.

Therefore, Prithviraj’s announcement of ‘Kaduva’ has delighted fans and taken everyone by surprise to see that he is teaming up with Shaji Kailas, marking a comeback of one of Malayalam cinema’s most popular directors, known for back-to-back solid hits at the box office.

Directed by Shaji Kailas, ‘Kaduva’ is written by Jinu Abraham, edited by Shameer Mohammed, with S.Thaman composing the music and Ravi K Chandran as Director of Photography. Shaji Kailas had last teamed up with Prithviraj Sukumaran for the film ‘Simhasanam’. The film is set to be bankrolled by Magic Frames and Prithviraj Productions.