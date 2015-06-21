​​ ​
Princess Diana’s classic Versace Gown up for grabs at $30,000

Late Princess Diana's Versace Gown could now belong to you for 30,000 dollars.

Late Princess Diana’s Versace Gown could now belong to you for $30,000.

The silk beaded attire, which the royal beauty wore for a photo shoot with famed photographer Patrick Demarchelier in 1991, is set to be auctioned after spending 18 years in the Versace archives, E! Online has reported.

Despite being shot, the dress had first appeared in print as Harper’s Bazaar cover feature six years later in November 1997, after her tragic car accident.

The stunning gown will be unveiled for the Julien’s Auctions’ Hollywood Legends sale, and is expected to garner much more than the bidding price.

