Presenting Mrs and Mr Ranbir Kapoor! SRK, Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora attend Ralia’s post-wedding bash – All details here

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied their knot on April 14 in a private ceremony in presence of family and close friends and hosted a small, intimate reception party on April 16th at their Vastu home in Mumbai. The guest list included family members like Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Bharat Sahni, Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain.

Other Bollywood celebs who were part of the festivities include Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Shweta Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji.

The post-wedding party was held at Ranbir Kapoor’s Vastu apartment in Bandra where he and Alia tied the knot after five years of dating. Shah Rukh Khan’s car was seen entering the venue, however, no glimpse of the actor could be seen, due to a black cloth that completely covered the back seat.

Other prominent Bollywood celebrities that arrived at the party include Luv Ranjan and his wife Alisha Vaid, Rohit Dhawan and his wife Janhvi, Shakun Batra, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Juno Chopra, Aditya Seal and music composer Pritam Chakraborty.

Riddhima, Neetu, and Bharat were dressed in shimmery black western outfits, while Ranbir’s cousin Nitasha Nanda wore a black and purple sequined outfit. Shaheen Bhatt wore a sequined golden attire, while Soni was decked in a black western outfit.

Gauri Khan was seen wearing a black outfit, Malaika was seen in a pink dress, and Arjun wore a black outfit. Ayan and Karan also opted for shimmery black outfits, while Shweta wore a white outfit. Karishma was also seen wearing a black and white dress.

Although no pictures from inside the party have not been shared, Riddhima shared a selfie with Ranbir on her Instagram Stories.

Ranbir and Alia’s wedding was an emotional affair As Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor was not there to give his blessings. Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020 after battling cancer for a long time.