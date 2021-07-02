‘Prepping to be The Immortal’: Vicky Kaushal shares quirky glimpse of prep as he steps into The Immortal Ashwatthama

Vicky Kaushal shared the first look of the movie while celebrating the 2 year anniversary of 'URI-The Surgical Strike', on January 11, 2021 (Photo source: Twitter/ Vicky Kaushal)

The Immortal Ashwatthama: Actor Vicky Kaushal recently shared a glimpse of himself as he preps up for the role of Ashwatthama in the sci-fi film ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’. The actor shared a picture of himself on Instagram getting a mold on his face. Kaushal is seen posing with director Aditya Dhar who made his debut with Uri: The Surgical Strike (movie based on 2016 Uri attack). The actor shared the picture with the caption, “When the Director’s really serious about ‘casting’ you in the film. Prepping up to be The Immortal!”

The picture was shared some 20 hours ago and had managed to attract a considerable eyeballs–from fans to Bollywood celebrities. The post has garnered 4,11,109 likes and 725 comments so far. Actress Radhika Apte, Ayushmann Khurrana and digital creator Viraj Ghelani congratulated the actor in the comment section. Radhika Apte, sharing her own experience, wrote in the caption that when this happened to me, I panicked. You seem so calm in the cast, along with couple of emojis. Vicky Donor Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “Ashwatthama hatohate”. Vicky Kaushal’s fans are liking the look already and have bombarded the actor’s Instagram comment section with heart emojis and congratulatory messages. The actor also shared the picture as a story on Instagram; giving fans a close up of his new look.

About the film: The Immortal Ashwatthama

In the Hindu epic the Mahabharata Ashvatthama is one of the eight characters in Hindu mythology who is immortal (he was immortal due to a curse given to him by Lord Krishna). Ashvatthama fought on the Kaurava side against the Pandavas in the Kurukshetra War in Mahabharata. Actor Vicky Kaushal had earlier said that Ashwatthama is Aditya’s dream project and it required the backing of a visionary like Ronnie to bring this spectacle to audiences. It is going to be a new space for me as an actor–exploring the newest form of technology alongside acting. Can’t wait to start the journey soon with this wonderful team, he added.

A never seen before visual spectacle

We are working hard to create a visual spectacle that audiences across India have never seen before, said director Aditya Dhar. I promise this would not just be a film but an experience. More than the pressure, I am taking this film as a responsibility of telling this epic story, in the way it is meant to be told. I hope audiences shower the same love to Ashwatthama as they did to URI, added Aditya Dhar. The director has won the best director award in the past for this film (URI) at the 66th National Film Awards in 2019.

Vicky Kaushal shared the first look of the movie while celebrating the 2 year anniversary of ‘URI-The Surgical Strike’, on January 11, 2021. The actor shared two pictures with the caption, “Overwhelmed and ecstatic! On the 2nd anniversary of ‘URI-The Surgical Strike’, the team gives you a glimpse into the world #TheImmortalAshwatthama. Cannot wait to get onto this journey with the dream team of Aditya Dhar films”.