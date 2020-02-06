Premises of Tamil film actor Vijay and other celebs searched by I-T dept; Rs 300 crore seized

Published: February 6, 2020 5:54:44 PM

The raids in as many as 38 premises in different parts of the state led to concealment of income which is likely to exceed Rs. 300 crore, the Income Tax department said in a release here.

Also, unaccounted cash of about Rs 77 crore seized from premises "purportedly" belonging to a Tamil film financier, it said without divulging any names. (ANI Image)Also, unaccounted cash of about Rs 77 crore seized from premises “purportedly” belonging to a Tamil film financier, it said without divulging any names. (ANI Image)

Income Tax searches in premises linked to various Tamil film personalities in Tamil Nadu has led to concealment of income estimated to be in excess of Rs 300 crore, the department said on Thursday.

A film production house and top actor Vijay’s residence were among the premises that came under the searches since Wednesday.

Also, unaccounted cash of about Rs 77 crore seized from premises “purportedly” belonging to a Tamil film financier, it said without divulging any names. The searches were conducted after a tip-off about suspected tax evasion following the success of Vijay starrer Tamil movie ‘Bigil’, sources said.

