  3. ‘Pregnant’ Kelly Clarkson cancels remaining tour dates to take vocal rest

Kelly Clarkson, who is expecting her second child, has cancelled her rest of the Piece by Piece 2015 tour dates as doctors have asked her to take vocal rest.

By: | Published: October 1, 2015 4:38 PM

The ‘Heartbeat Song’ songstress wrote on her website “I am truly sorry that I have to cancel the remainder of my tour dates, I was so looking forward to sharing this tour with all my amazing fans in Canada and the UK. Unfortunately my doctor is telling me I have to stay on vocal rest, but I am working hard to get better as fast as possible.”, Us Magazine reported.

Clarkson and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, are already parents to a 15-month-old daughter, River Rose.

