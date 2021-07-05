‘Pray for our happiness’: Aamir Khan after announcing divorce with wife Kiran Rao

Our relationship has changed but that does not change the fact that we are still together in a way: Aamir Khan (Photo: IE)

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao divorce: The internet was taken by surprise recently when actor Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, in an official joint statement, announced separation after 15-years of marriage. The couple announced the news on Saturday, July 3, 2021. The duo said that we will go through divorce but will be together as ‘co parents’. Aamir and Kiran broke their silence on the subject yesterday when both of them spoke to their fans directly about the matter in the video shared on the YouTube page of Paani Foundation–a non-profit founded by Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao. Satyajit Bhatkal is the CEO of the foundation.

The actor assured everyone that the couple is happy taking the decision together and that ‘we are still family’. ‘The news must have come as a shock for many,’ said the Lagaan actor. But we just want to say that we both are extremely happy and are still one family. Our relationship has changed but that does not change the fact that we are still together in a way, said the actor. And Paani Foundation is like our son (Azad), he added. We will always stay together as a family, he further said. All we wanted to say here is to please give your blessings and pray for our happiness” actor concluded in the end.

In a joint statement, actor Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao said that they have shared a lifetime of experience, joy and laughter in these last beautiful 15 years of marriage. Their relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love for each other in all these years. Now, the couple would like to continue with their journey together as co-parents and family for each other and not as husband and wife.

Bollywood celebrities also reacted to the news and shared their reactions in their respective social media accounts. Pooja Bhatt, for instance, took to her official Twitter account showing solidarity and wrote that relationships are not made or unmade on paper but are written on one’s heart. Maintaining a relationship through mutual respect, even after the end of marriage, requires integrity. Only a few can manage doing that, she added. She also wrote that most marriages that end badly are not looked upon as an anomaly. “People understand bitterness and hate more than they do largesse and compassion. And that is why most people live a lie rather than face the truth about themselves and their relationship” she wrote in the series of tweets.

Actress Hina Khan also sent the couple good wishes. She took the screenshot of the post about Aamir and Kiran and wrote, “Nothing but graceful. Wishing you both (Aamir and Kiran) all the very best for life. In the follow up of her stories she also wrote that an innocent child’s shoulder must not bear the weight of their parents’ wrong choices and let’s be graceful for the sake of children.

Kiran and Aamir got married on December 28, 2005. Aamir Khan was married to Reena Dutta for fifteen years and the couple then got divorced in 2002. Aamir and Kiran have together produced acclaimed and commercially successful films like Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Peepli Live, Dhobi Ghat, Delhi Belly, Talaash, Dangal, among others.

The statement also said that the couple began planning separation a long time ago and now they feel comfortable sharing the news and formalising this arrangement of living separately yet sharing lives together like any extended family does. In the statement, Aamir and Kiran also said that they will remain devoted parents to their son Azad, whom they will nurture and raise together. As for working together, they will continue working as collaborators on films and projects they feel strongly about. The couple will also continue working for Paani Foundation together.