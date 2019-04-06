Pranitha Subhash joins cast of Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’

Pranitha Subhash is best known for starring in several commercially successful Telugu and Tamil films such as “Baava”, “Attarintiki Daredi”, “Massu Engira Masilamani” and “Enakku Vaaitha Adimaigal”.

South actor Pranitha Subhash has boarded the cast of Ajay Devgn’s “Bhuj: The Pride of India”. The actor is best known for starring in several commercially successful Telugu and Tamil films such as “Baava”, “Attarintiki Daredi”, “Massu Engira Masilamani” and “Enakku Vaaitha Adimaigal”. She was most recently seen in music video “Chan Kitthan”, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. In “Bhuj”, Subhash joins the cast which also features Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati, Parineeti Chopra and Ammy Virk.

To be written and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film will feature Ajay as Vijay Karnik, an IAF Wing Commander, who was in charge of the Bhuj airport during the 1971 war between India and Pakistan. Karnik, along with 50 Air Force and 60 defence security officers, played an instrumental role in keeping the airbase operational despite facing heavy bombing from Pakistan.

The airstrip was damaged during the shelling but Karnik and his team, with the help of 300 local women, reconstructed it so that a flight carrying Indian Army officers could land safely.

The film is set to arrive in the theatres on August 14, 2020. “Bhuj” will be co-produced by Krishan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh and Dhudhaiya.