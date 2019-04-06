Pranitha Subhash joins cast of Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’

By: | Published: April 6, 2019 7:53 PM

The film is set to arrive in the theatres on August 14, 2020. "Bhuj" will be co-produced by Krishan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh and Dhudhaiya.

Pranitha Subhash Telugu actress, Pranitha Subhash Tamil films, Pranitha Subhash Pics, Pranitha Subhash photos, Pranitha Subhash moviesPranitha Subhash is best known for starring in several commercially successful Telugu and Tamil films such as “Baava”, “Attarintiki Daredi”, “Massu Engira Masilamani” and “Enakku Vaaitha Adimaigal”.

South actor Pranitha Subhash has boarded the cast of Ajay Devgn’s “Bhuj: The Pride of India”. The actor is best known for starring in several commercially successful Telugu and Tamil films such as “Baava”, “Attarintiki Daredi”, “Massu Engira Masilamani” and “Enakku Vaaitha Adimaigal”. She was most recently seen in music video “Chan Kitthan”, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. In “Bhuj”, Subhash joins the cast which also features Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati, Parineeti Chopra and Ammy Virk.

Also Read | Kalank’s plot copied from a book? Varun Dhawan reacts to shocking claims

To be written and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film will feature Ajay as Vijay Karnik, an IAF Wing Commander, who was in charge of the Bhuj airport during the 1971 war between India and Pakistan. Karnik, along with 50 Air Force and 60 defence security officers, played an instrumental role in keeping the airbase operational despite facing heavy bombing from Pakistan.

The airstrip was damaged during the shelling but Karnik and his team, with the help of 300 local women, reconstructed it so that a flight carrying Indian Army officers could land safely.

The film is set to arrive in the theatres on August 14, 2020. “Bhuj” will be co-produced by Krishan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh and Dhudhaiya.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Pranitha Subhash joins cast of Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition