Hridayam: Dream team! Vineeth Sreenivasan teams up with Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan

Pranav Mohanlal has announced it on his Facebook page, following which Mohanlal has also confirmed his son’s third movie in Malayalam with a tweet ‘#Hridayam’.

Malayalam cinema fans, gear up for a star-studded dream team! Vineeth Sreenivasan is teaming up with Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyardarshan to direct the two actors in ‘Hridayam’, which is set to be released during Onam next year! Now, it’s not just Vineeth Sreenivasan who has confirmed this good news. Pranav Mohanlal has announced it on his Facebook page, following which Mohanlal has also confirmed his son’s third movie in Malayalam with a tweet ‘#Hridayam’. The film also features Darshana Rajendran in a significant role.

Known for being the best combination in creating popular super blockbuster hits, Mohanlal-Priyadarshan-Sreenivasan represented Malayalam cinema’s ‘Dream Team.’ So, will history repeat itself at the box office?

For Malayalam movie fans, it would be interesting to sit back and enjoy this new ‘dream team’ combination – Vineeth Sreenivasan-Pranav Mohanlal-Kalyani Priyardarshan play itself to win the hearts of movie-going audiences.

My New movie “#Hridayam”, Direction by #VineethSreenivasan and Production under the banner of #MerrylandCinemas by #VisakhSubramaniam and Co Production by Nobel Babu Thomas pic.twitter.com/RXn5vtrIMa — Pranav Mohanlal (@impranavlal) December 2, 2019

♥️???? https://t.co/wHHRR0vuD8 — Kalyani Priyadarshan (@kalyanipriyan) December 2, 2019

In a small role, Pranav Mohanlal made his debut as a child actor in Mohanlal starrer ‘Onnaman’ in 2002, followed by another role in ‘Punarjanani’ during the same year. In 2018, Malayali audiences had a chance to view Pranav in and as ‘Aadhi’ in the title film, placing once again the young actor in the spotlight. For ‘Aadhi’, Pranav Mohanlal received the Best Debut Actor award during the 8th South Indian Movie Awards function. With his second film, Pranav teams up with director Arun Gopy in ‘Irupathyionnaam Nootaandu’.

Kalyani Priyadarshan is the daughter of renowned filmmaker Priyadarshan. Her acting debut began with a Telugu film ‘Hello’ starring Akhil Akkineni, whose parents are well-known actors in the southern film industry, namely Akkineni Nagarjuna and Amala. Kalyani’s father Priyadarshan is also a well-established filmmaker of many comedy hits in several Indian languages.

In Bollywood, Priyadarshan is known for several blockbuster hits ‘Hera Pheri’ and ‘Hungama’ in Hindi. Other films in Hindi directed by Priyadarshan include the Anil Kapoor starrer ‘Virasat’, Shahrukh Khan starrer ‘Billu’, Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyya’, Akshay-John starrer ‘Garam Masala’, Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Aakrosh’ and several other films.

On the work front, Kalyani Priyadarshan is set to star in Priyadarshan’s directorial ‘Kunjali Marikkar’ starring opposite to Pranav Mohanlal, which is yet another much-anticipated movie for fans and Malayalam film enthusiasts.